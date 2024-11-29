Father Fry: Advent, a season of slowing down

By Father Alex Fry

Special to The Texas Catholic

In the winter of 2010, when I was 14, a rare snowfall blanketed north Texas with more than 12.5 inches of pure white. I still remember the stillness that hung in the air as my brother and I wandered through our snow-covered neighborhood. The world seemed hushed, as if the snow itself had wrapped everything in a soft, soundproof embrace, and we marveled at the serene silence, so different from the usual hum of everyday life. School was canceled, of course, and the day unfolded like a scene from a Hallmark movie—sledding with friends at the local park, echoing laughter in the crisp air, and then curling up by the fireplace, sipping hot chocolate as the flames warmed our frigid toes.

Now, every year as the season of Advent draws near and the days grow shorter, I can’t help but feel a pang of nostalgia for those moments—the simple joy of snow, of childhood winters, and the quiet magic of a world transformed by a blanket of white. In these still, colder months, my heart begins to resonate with the words of Katherine May in her book “Wintering,” “Once we stop wishing it were summer, winter can be a time for reflection and recuperation, for slow replenishment, for putting your house in order. Doing those deeply unfashionable things—slowing down, letting your spare time expand, getting enough sleep, resting—is a radical act now, but it is essential.”

For Catholics, Advent is not merely a prelude to Christmas; it is a sacred season of anticipation, rest, and stillness. During these holy weeks, we are invited to quietly prepare and reflect—waiting in hopeful longing not only for the birth of the Christ Child, but also for His return in glory at the end of time.

In the midst of our busy lives, how can we embrace the quiet of this season? Here are some practical ways to incorporate rest and reflection into the weeks of Advent:

Slow down your pace: Resist the pull to rush through Advent, as the world often encourages. Instead, try to simplify your schedule—whether it’s spending less time on social media, cutting back on activities, or saying no to unnecessary commitments. Prioritize time spent with family and friends, making room for meaningful connections and shared moments of joy.

Create space for stillness: Set aside time each day for quiet prayer or meditation. Even just five minutes of silence can help center your heart on the anticipation of Christ's coming. Consider incorporating the rosary into your daily routine as a way to focus your thoughts and prayers on the mysteries of Christ's life and the hope we have in Him.

Step back from technology: In the age of constant connectivity, it's easy to get swept up in the noise of social media and digital distractions. During Advent, consider stepping back from these platforms for a set period of time—whether it's a full fast or simply reducing your usage. This intentional withdrawal allows space for more meaningful connections, reflection, and prayer, helping you focus on the true meaning of the season. Use the time you would have spent scrolling to read Scripture, spend quality time with loved ones, or deepen your spiritual practices.

The season of Advent offers us a chance to reset—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. May we use this sacred time to cultivate hearts of peace and longing, allowing the quiet stillness of the season to lead us into the joy of Christ’s presence. May God bless you and your families this season.

Father Alex Fry is parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Advent, a season of joyful expectation before Christmas, begins Dec. 1 this year. The Advent wreath, with a candle marking each week of the season, is a traditional symbol of the liturgical period. (BOB ROLLER/OSV News photo illustration)