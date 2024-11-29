Scroll Top
Father Fry: Advent, a season of slowing down
November 29, 2024

By Father Alex Fry
Special to The Texas Catholic

In the winter of 2010, when I was 14, a rare snowfall blanketed north Texas with more than 12.5 inches of pure white. I still remember the stillness that hung in the air as my brother and I wandered through our snow-covered neighborhood. The world seemed hushed, as if the snow itself had wrapped everything in a soft, soundproof embrace, and we marveled at the serene silence, so different from the usual hum of everyday life. School was canceled, of course, and the day unfolded like a scene from a Hallmark movie—sledding with friends at the local park, echoing laughter in the crisp air, and then curling up by the fireplace, sipping hot chocolate as the flames warmed our frigid toes.

Now, every year as the season of Advent draws near and the days grow shorter, I can’t help but feel a pang of nostalgia for those moments—the simple joy of snow, of childhood winters, and the quiet magic of a world transformed by a blanket of white. In these still, colder months, my heart begins to resonate with the words of Katherine May in her book “Wintering,” “Once we stop wishing it were summer, winter can be a time for reflection and recuperation, for slow replenishment, for putting your house in order. Doing those deeply unfashionable things—slowing down, letting your spare time expand, getting enough sleep, resting—is a radical act now, but it is essential.”

For Catholics, Advent is not merely a prelude to Christmas; it is a sacred season of anticipation, rest, and stillness. During these holy weeks, we are invited to quietly prepare and reflect—waiting in hopeful longing not only for the birth of the Christ Child, but also for His return in glory at the end of time.

In the midst of our busy lives, how can we embrace the quiet of this season? Here are some practical ways to incorporate rest and reflection into the weeks of Advent:

  •  Slow down your pace: Resist the pull to rush through Advent, as the world often encourages. Instead, try to simplify your schedule—whether it’s spending less time on social media, cutting back on activities, or saying no to unnecessary commitments. Prioritize time spent with family and friends, making room for meaningful connections and shared moments of joy.
  • Create space for stillness: Set aside time each day for quiet prayer or meditation. Even just five minutes of silence can help center your heart on the anticipation of Christ’s coming. Consider incorporating the rosary into your daily routine as a way to focus your thoughts and prayers on the mysteries of Christ’s life and the hope we have in Him.
  • Step back from technology: In the age of constant connectivity, it’s easy to get swept up in the noise of social media and digital distractions. During Advent, consider stepping back from these platforms for a set period of time—whether it’s a full fast or simply reducing your usage. This intentional withdrawal allows space for more meaningful connections, reflection, and prayer, helping you focus on the true meaning of the season. Use the time you would have spent scrolling to read Scripture, spend quality time with loved ones, or deepen your spiritual practices.

The season of Advent offers us a chance to reset—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. May we use this sacred time to cultivate hearts of peace and longing, allowing the quiet stillness of the season to lead us into the joy of Christ’s presence. May God bless you and your families this season.

Father Alex Fry is parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Advent, a season of joyful expectation before Christmas, begins Dec. 1 this year. The Advent wreath, with a candle marking each week of the season, is a traditional symbol of the liturgical period. (BOB ROLLER/OSV News photo illustration)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Father Dankasa: When I run toward God

We have all experienced moments of varying emotions — some sad, some happy. Humans have different ways of handling or showing emotions, and being emotional is not always a negative thing. In fact, I feel that emotions bring out our humanity, and we must not be shy or afraid to show emotion even as we try to control outbursts of excessive and negative emotions.

12 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022