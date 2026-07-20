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Father Dankasa: Trusting the journey through the gift of the present

July 20, 2026

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

Life is a journey that unfolds one day at a time. This summer, I found myself reflecting deeply on what it means to trust that journey. My thoughts were not centered on where I stand today, but on where God is leading me. I had a quiet conversation with him within my heart, a conversation about my spiritual life, my relationship with him, and the mission he continues to shape in me as his priest and servant. I asked myself how God wants to use me to proclaim his Gospel, not only to others but also to my own soul.

As I reflected on my own spiritual path, my mind began to wander toward the journeys of the many people God places in my life. As a priest, I encounter people every day — parishioners, friends, strangers — each carrying their own burdens, hopes, and questions. Their needs vary widely. Some come seeking spiritual direction, longing for a deeper relationship with God. Others come weighed down by the practical realities of life: financial struggles, marital challenges, family conflicts, health concerns, or the simple but pressing question of how to provide for their loved ones. These are not small matters. They shape the rhythm of people’s days and the tone of their nights. They influence how they see themselves and how they understand God.

In those moments of reflection, I felt a renewed awareness that the human journey is not only spiritual; it is also profoundly practical. People are not just seeking holiness; they are also seeking stability. They are not only praying for heaven; they are also praying for peace in their homes. They are not only asking for grace; they are also asking for strength to face tomorrow. And all these needs — spiritual and temporal — are real, valid, and deeply human.

This realization stirred me to think even more about our life journeys. It reminded me that part of my calling is to accompany people in all aspects of their own personal journeys, to walk with them not only in prayer but also in their everyday struggles, to encourage them not only to trust God with their souls but also with their worries, their plans, and their hopes. God cares about every part of our lives. He is present in the chapel, but he is also present in the kitchen, the workplace, the hospital room, and the family table.

Trusting the journey, therefore, means trusting God in every corner of our lives. It means believing that the same God who guides our spiritual growth also guides our daily steps. It means acknowledging that our future — whether spiritual, emotional, or material — is in his hands. Scripture reminds us: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Prv 3:5–6)

To grow and find balance in life, we must learn to be at peace with where we are right now. This does not mean settling for less or giving up on improvement. It does not mean ignoring our responsibilities or abandoning our dreams. Rather, it means accepting the present moment as part of God’s process. It means recognizing that growth takes time, and that God works through both our progress and our struggles. If we don’t learn to trust the present, we will find ourselves constantly struggling with the future, which in many — maybe even most — cases we have no control over. And that may take the joy away from us. Remember that the present is also part of the journey to the future.

Being at peace with the present is an act of trust. It is saying, “Lord, I may not be where I want to be yet, but I believe you are guiding me.” It is choosing to walk forward with patience, hard work, and faith. It is allowing God to shape us gradually, the same way a potter shapes clay —slowly, gently, intentionally.

When we trust the journey, we free ourselves from the fear of tomorrow. We begin to see our challenges not as obstacles but as opportunities for God’s grace to shine. We learn to appreciate the people God sends into our lives, understanding that we are called not only to walk our own path but also to accompany others on theirs. And in doing so, we discover that God is present in every step, guiding, strengthening, and encouraging us.

So, I invite you to trust your journey. Trust the God who walks with you. Trust the process of growth. Trust the quiet work God is doing in your heart and in your life right now. Trust that, no matter what tomorrow holds, you are never walking alone.

May God bless you and your family on your journey.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: A monstrance is displayed upon the altar at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe during adoration on June 24. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

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