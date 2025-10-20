Father Dankasa: Remaining faithful to our Catholic spiritual practices

By Father Jacob Dankasa

Special to The Texas Catholic

In the journey of life, problems, storms, and worries are inevitable. Sometimes we encounter trials that shake our foundations, moments when our faith is tested, or seasons when our hope seems distant. Yet, it is in such moments that clinging faithfully to spiritual practices can help us find a sacred rhythm that stabilizes our hearts and renews our spirits. Catholic spirituality can help us find this rhythm. Catholic spiritual practices are not mere rituals — they are also lifelines that lead us into communion with God and help shape our character and guide our steps.

I recall the story of a devout Catholic mother of three that I know. For the purposes of this article, I will call her Esther. Esther was devastated due to her husband’s sudden death. Her grief was overwhelming, and her future was uncertain; but she remained steadfast, not because she was immune to pain but because she was faithful to the spiritual habits that had long nourished her soul. In my discussions with her, I realized that two practices in particular sustained her: the daily recitation of the rosary and regular eucharistic adoration.

The rosary was a chain of grace for Esther. She had prayed the rosary daily for years with her children gathered around her. In the wake of her husband’s passing, the rosary became more than a devotion — it became her refuge. Each bead became a breath of prayer and each mystery a meditation on the life of Christ, reminding her of how God is present in suffering. The sorrowful mysteries, which had previously seemed distant to her, now tended to mirror her own anguish; through the recitation of these mysteries, she now encountered the compassion of Mary and the redemptive love of Christ.

The rosary is a powerful prayer that teaches us to see life through the lens of faith. It helps us form a habit of contemplation and a rhythm of surrender. Faithfulness to the practice of praying the rosary helps us to cultivate patience, humility, and trust. It reminds us that we are not alone, that our Blessed Mother walks with us as she intercedes, comforts, and points us to her Son. For Esther, the rosary was not a magic formula for erasing pain but a sacred dialogue that helped her carry her pain with grace.

Another strong Catholic practice that strengthened Esther’s spiritual life in this time of grief was eucharistic adoration. Even before her husband’s passing, she would spend an hour each week in the quiet presence of the Blessed Sacrament. After his death, she increased her visits, often sitting in silence with tears flowing as her heart ached; but in that silent embrace of Christ she found peace. She did not always have words to pray, but she knew that simply being with Jesus was enough.

One of our greatest and most cherished practices as Catholics is being present in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. Adoration teaches us to be still, to listen, and to rest in God. In a world that demands constant motion, the practice of adoration invites us to pause and gaze upon the One who loves us. Faithfulness to adoration shapes a person into one who values presence over performance, who learns to trust in the unseen, and who finds strength not in noise but in sacred silence.

Esther’s life became a witness to others, because it was shaped by these practices. Her children, inspired by her example, also grew in their own faith. Her example of prayer and adoration has also moved many of her friends to begin to explore the power of prayer. Esther’s grief was deep, but she did not allow it to define her. What defined her was her unwavering commitment to the spiritual disciplines that connected her to God.

Esther’s story is one of many examples of people who allow their Catholic values to transform them. Practices such as praying the rosary and adoration are only two examples of the many Catholic practices that are rooted in values of devotion, perseverance, community, and sacramental grace. The rosary instills devotion to Mary and a deep love for Christ’s mysteries, while adoration fosters reverence for the Eucharist and a longing for intimacy with God. When we are faithful to these practices, we are not merely performing religious duties; we are also allowing God to shape our hearts.

Faithfulness brings transformation of the heart. When we are faithful to our Catholic practices, we find value in them; they teach us to show up even when we do not feel like it, to pray even when words fail, and to trust even when the path is not clear. As faithful Catholics, we are formed not in grand gestures but in our daily fidelity to committed practices. It is in the consistency of our spiritual habits that our spiritual life is formed and strengthened.

I invite us to remain steadfast in our devotion. In the words of St. Paul, “Be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord” (1 Cor 15:58). This steadfastness is not born of willpower alone; it is also the fruit of grace — grace that is cultivated through faithful spiritual practice. Like Esther, let us integrate into our lives the sacred rhythms of our Catholic devotion. Whether we grow through the rosary, adoration, the Liturgy of the Hours, or daily Mass, it is our fidelity to these practices that will become the fertile soil in which our faith grows strong.

Then, when those difficult moments, which are inevitable, come — and also in the good times — let us always remain faithful to our spiritual practices. They do not need to be perfect or unshaken; they need only to be rooted in consistency. It is in the quiet repetition of our prayer, in the still gaze upon the Eucharist, and the humble surrender of our hearts that we meet the God who holds us close; and this is how we remain steadfast.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: Pilgrims pray during the Jubilee of the Missions nighttime recitation of the rosary in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 4, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)