Scroll Top
Father Bayer: What is a man? Discovering masculinity through faith, humility
October 29, 2024

By Father John Bayer
Special to The Texas Catholic

What is a man? That’s a wonderful question that seems difficult to raise without provoking strong reactions. On the one hand, there are polarizing responses whose proponents seem almost to enjoy being maligned, since the hostility they experience enhances their self-image as gutsy truthtellers. On the other hand, there are also anxious responses that compulsively censor or deconstruct every effort to define masculinity, lest they or anyone in their in-group feel lacking and called to grow.

As evidence of the latter, a few years ago a major psychological association in America offered guidelines to psychologists that discourage them from holding anything normative about masculinity. Specifically, they advise psychologists — and through them all parents, teachers, coaches, and religious leaders — to speak about “masculinities” rather than something singular and unifying. They even advise that psychologists help patients “create their own concepts of what it means to be a male” — unless those patients don’t want to, they say, since even the “expression of masculine gender norms may not be seen as essential for those who hold a male gender identity.” In other words, popular wisdom today suggests it is not necessary to have any idea of masculinity, let alone a particular one.

I think that’s bad advice. Now, I don’t claim to have a completely satisfying understanding of masculinity, but I think it’s real, and I think we are all invested in the presence of good men — that is, men who are good at being men.

In a short article like this, let me develop just one thought. I want to offer it humbly, as a man who sees himself as a pilgrim, as someone who wants to grow toward the ideal rather than as someone who claims to have it in his back pocket.

I think strength is essential to masculinity. If we look to the body, to nature, then men generally seem developed for power, focus, and external action. Of course, I am not suggesting that women are not also strong, but I am suggesting that men in a particular way find their identity through rising strength — whether that strength is physical, intellectual, or moral. I think men are at their best when they are attracted to things like training montages, effective tools, competitors who exhaust themselves, underdogs who beat the odds, noble resolutions kept, and difficult challenges met. Men seem healthy to me when they are working to increase their integrity and their effect.

But this desire for strength becomes deviant if it is not ordered toward love. Strength is merely potential. Its value is ultimately revealed by how it is discharged. I think men are at their best when they enjoy things like bearing the heavier burden, leading in self-effacing ways, diverting attention from themselves and onto their noblest goals — especially the life and excellence of others. Men seem healthy to me when they find their strength confirmed not in a mirror but in the happy and holy faces of those they serve.

If strength is essential to masculinity, must a man refuse to acknowledge his weaknesses? Should he pretend not to need others? There is today a popular image of masculinity which reduces strength to physical and mental exhibitionism and dominance, to the power through which a man can leave his mark. Muscular, virtuous, decisive, and effective — these are naturalist ideals, and they are certainly not evil. But if they alone are identified as the center of a man’s strength, he is in trouble.

For such strengths are things that we cannot guarantee. Even if they spring from our efforts, at root they come as gifts from God. Our limited grasp on such strengths reveals a deeper weakness or dependence that must be acknowledged if a man is to become truly an excellent man. We are finite. And death is real. Moreover, sin afflicts us. No account of our strength can ignore these facts. Every effort to ignore them will only lead to anxious, overbearing men inflating their egos to conceal their wounds.

For several years, I have taught young men, and as a monk, I have lived in a community of men of various ages for almost half my life. In my experience, we must help men accept their weaknesses — but without canonizing them. It can be good to “be vulnerable,” as is often said today. To admit we have suffered a wound can be vital, if it is true. But as James Diddams wrote in “Masculinity is Tragic” (First Things, May 14, 2024), “Men do not want to have their feelings of failure and weakness validated if it will not make them less of those things in reality.” We must help men face their weaknesses as men, that is, as a coherent expression of a desire for rising strength and a readiness to depend upon God. It is good for a man to know his weaknesses and to acknowledge them as such; for this helps him to live his masculine desire coherently: to strive, humbly, for the greatness that belongs to him in Christ.

Father John Bayer, O. Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas in Irving.

Related Posts

Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022