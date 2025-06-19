Scroll Top

“Expression of Harmony” chosen as theme for 20th Annual Art On The Plaza competition

June 19, 2025

DALLAS – Texas artists 18 years of age and older have until Sept. 10 to submit one original work of art and vie for the $5,000 grand prize in the 20th annual Catholic Foundation Art On The Plaza competition.

In addition to the cash prize, the winning artist will have his or her artwork digitally reproduced and displayed for one year on the Foundation’s 28-by-9 foot public art wall located between The National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Honorable mention(s) will receive $500.

The competition’s submission guidelines can be found online at www.catholicfoundation.com/Support-Tools/Catholic-Foundation-Art-Competition.

Entries do not require a religious theme but should be respectful in tone and embody an expression of gratitude. No photography or computer-generated art will be accepted, and the artwork must be a painting that uses acrylic, oil, or watercolor techniques only.

No entry fees are required, and submissions must measure 28 inches long by 9 and 2/3 inches high and be accompanied by a professional resume of the artist and a letter (200 words max) that explains how the entry relates to the Plaza and Dallas Arts District and serves as an expression of gratitude.

A panel of judges from the Dallas-area arts community will review all entries and select the piece to be dedicated at a public ceremony in mid-October.

Cutline for featured image: Lori Cusick stands with her artwork, “Grateful Heart at Earth’s Sunrise,” which won The Catholic Foundation’s 19th annual Art on the Plaza competition, during an Oct. 15, 2024, dedication ceremony.

