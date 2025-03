El obispo Burns publica una Carta Pastoral Post-Sinodal 

Having worked in parish ministry for more than a decade, I expected this synod would provide an opportunity to enter into a discussion with my peers, share my perspective and listen to other people’s experiences and hopes for the future of our Church. I had deeply held beliefs, which I felt were fairly formed from years of experiences with the institutional Church. I looked forward to discussing these issues in a safe space with other sons and daughters of the Church, whose point of views principally come from a place of love for the Church and desire to see its functioning in the world improve.