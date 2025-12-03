DDCCW honors 2025 Women of the Year

In recognition of the dedication and service of women in the local Church, the Dallas Diocesan Council of Catholic Women honored 20 women from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas as its 2025 Women of the Year during the DDCCW’s Nov. 8 annual assembly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Plano.

The designation recognizes the integral contributions of these women to their church communities through their leadership and faithful witness.

Read the bios below to learn more about the honorees:

St. Cecilia CCW: With eight years of service, Monica Aleman has held leadership roles and contributed to parish events, religious education, and eucharistic ministry. She is recognized for her kindness, patience, and ability to inspire others. Aleman finds volunteering deeply rewarding and values the friendships and faith it has brought into her life.

Our Lady of the Lake CCW, Rockwall: Pat Booth has dedicated 45 years to her affiliate, serving in leadership and supporting various parish ministries. She is recognized for her consistent participation, positive attitude, and compassionate service to others.

St. Patrick Denison: Mia Munson has seven years of dedicated service, focusing on communication, IT coordination, and parish support. She has chaired various committees and is recognized for uniting the women of the parish. Munson values the sense of community and connection fostered through her ministry.

CDA #2846, Court St. Anthony de Padua: Eva Ramirez has served her affiliate for two years and her parish for many more. She has held leadership roles, organized events, and contributed to faith formation and eucharistic ministry. Ramirez is known for her readiness to help and her example of service, viewing volunteering as a way to give back to God and her community.

Women of St. Mark: With 27 years of service, Delma Brennan has played a vital role at St. Mark, including two terms as president of the Women of St. Mark. She has organized parish events, supported new priests, and participated in numerous ministries. Brennan is recognized for her leadership, dedication, and ability to foster growth and service within the parish.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux: Cristal Rivera has over four years of dedicated service, currently serving as president of the Women’s Guild and coordinator of the English Lector Ministry. She has chaired several parish events and is recognized for her supportive leadership and active participation. Rivera views volunteering as an honor and a way to nurture her faith and community ties.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: Nancy Bednarz has over 30 years of service, leading and participating in numerous parish ministries and community organizations. She is a certified spiritual director and has guided retreats and faith-based programs. Bednarz is known for her welcoming nature and commitment to bringing joy and kindness to others.

All Saints Women’s Organization: A Michigan native, Barb French has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to service. After relocating to north Dallas, she became an active member of All Saints Catholic Church, participating in the choir for 47 years and serving in multiple leadership roles within the Women’s Organization. French has contributed to parish initiatives such as the Funeral Ministry and the Hearts & Hands Bazaar. She regards volunteering as a source of joy and fulfillment, deeply valuing the friendships and opportunities to serve her community.

Holy Family of Nazareth Altar Guild: Stacey Wilson has over seven years of service, including leadership roles in the Altar Guild and ACTS. She is recognized for her proactive support, compassion, and willingness to assist wherever needed. Wilson values the friendships and spiritual growth gained through her volunteer work.

CDA #2337, Court Our Lady: With 35 years of service, Neva Fairchild has been a leader in parish life and advocacy for the blind and visually impaired. She has held multiple leadership roles, contributed to faith formation, and supported numerous charitable initiatives. Fairchild’s professional and volunteer work reflects her commitment to service, inclusion, and faith.

St. Augustine: With over 15 years of service, Juanita Cron has contributed to hospitality, international concerns, and spiritual leadership at both parish and deanery levels. She is known for motivating others to volunteer and finds joy in serving the needs of the community, guided by faith.

St. Joseph Women’s Guild: With over 20 years of service, Pat Dulac has chaired major fundraising events and served as a eucharistic minister. She is known for her reliability, dedication, and commitment to making parish events successful.

St. Francis of Assisi Lancaster Altar Society: Zolange Bautista has been a member of her church community since 1981, serving as a eucharistic minister and supporting various parish ministries. She is recognized for her compassion, faith, and dedication to helping others, both within the parish and through community outreach.

St. Patrick CCW Dallas: With 35 years of service, Melissa Steinmetz has led outreach initiatives, coordinated parish events, and founded the St. Anne Circle. She currently serves as circle captain and supports funeral ministry and altar care. Steinmetz treasures the opportunity to serve her parish and support families in times of need.

St. Francis of Assisi Frisco: In just 1.5 years, Bernadette Dozier has made a significant impact at St. Francis of Assisi, leading publicity efforts and developing outreach projects. She has chaired the Publicity Committee, served as webmaster, and supported various parish ministries. Dozier’s positive spirit and dedication have helped grow the women’s group and foster a welcoming environment. She values volunteering as a means of connection, personal growth, and service, drawing on her military background and commitment to “Service before Self.”

St. Michael Grand Prairie: A longtime member of CCW, Jovita Cardenas has served as president, vice president, and leader of the Consolation Ministry. She is recognized for her welcoming presence, dedication to parish events, and creative contributions. Cardenas finds fulfillment in service, inspired by her mother’s example and the supportive parish community.

St. Pius X Ladies Society: With over 25 years of service, Ann Rich has been a steadfast contributor to St. Pius X Catholic Community. She has served as hostess for the St. Bernadette Circle, secretary for Court Madonna, and liaison between St. Pius X Catholic School and the Ladies Society. Rich’s involvement spans prayer groups, funeral services, fundraising, and numerous parish events. Her commitment and willingness to help wherever needed have inspired many. Rich credits her family’s example and lifelong parish connection for her dedication, viewing volunteering as integral to her faith and community.

CDA #1817, Court Madonna: Pat Peavy has served her affiliate for one year and her parish for 35 years, holding various leadership and support roles. She is recognized for her willingness to help and her selfless approach to volunteering, focusing on the impact of her work rather than personal recognition.

St. Paul the Apostle: Maryan Schirm has dedicated 40 years to her affiliate, serving in various leadership and support roles. She has contributed to parish ministries, including eucharistic ministry and ACTS, and is recognized for her humble, joyful service. Schirm values helping others and finds fulfillment in giving back.

St. Joseph’s Women’s Guild: Patti Schubzda has 14 years of service, contributing as historian and supporting charitable donations. She is active in parish ministries and is known for her dedication, even during personal health challenges. Schubzda values the sense of community and purpose that volunteering provides.

— Submitted by the Dallas Diocesan Council of Catholic Women

Cutline for featured image: The Dallas Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s 2025 Women of the Year pose for a photo during the DDCCW Annual Assembly, which was hosted at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Plano on Nov. 8. (Dallas Diocesan Council of Catholic Women photo)