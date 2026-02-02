Skip to main content Scroll Top

Corpus Christi, Texas, welcomes Bishop Mario Avilés, its new shepherd

February 2, 2026

By Marietha Góngora V.
OSV News

A solemn installation Mass was held Jan. 28 at Most Precious Blood Church in Corpus Christi, which was filled to capacity to celebrate the installation of Bishop Mario A. Avilés as the ninth bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Saying that his heart was filled with “a solemn sense of responsibility,” Bishop Avilés asked for the prayers of his new flock and added that this was a role they would “embark upon together under the guidance of divine providence.”

With great joy, members of the Catholic Church — as well as religious leaders of different faiths and representatives of Corpus Christi’s civil authorities — welcomed the new bishop to the diocese. According to the South Texas Catholic, the official publication of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, 25 bishops and over 100 priests from across the United States attended the celebration.

At the Mass, during the rite of canonical possession, Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez of Galveston-Houston read the apostolic letter of appointment from Pope Leo XIV and formally asked Bishop Avilés to accept this pastoral governance.

Upon accepting this responsibility and showing the papal bull to the faithful, Bishop Avilés was led by Archbishop Vásquez to the cathedra, or bishop’s chair. After officially taking possession of the diocese, Bishop Avilés greeted various diocesan and ministry representatives before the bilingual Mass continued.

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., could not attend because his flight was cancelled due to the massive winter storm that affected the country that week, according to the South Texas Catholic.

Bishop Avilés, 56, was previously auxiliary bishop of Brownsville, Texas, when he was selected by Pope Leo in December to succeed Bishop W. Michael Mulvey, 76, who led the diocese for nearly 16 years.

In his first homily as Corpus Christi’s shepherd, Bishop Avilés assumed his ministry with humility, honoring the legacy of his predecessors.

“As I stand before you as your new bishop, this role in our particular church is entirely new to me, filling my heart with profound gratitude in a solemn sense of responsibility,” he said.

“It marks the dawn of a new chapter in the life of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, a chapter we embark upon together under the guidance of divine providence. God calls, and we are sent,” he added.

“As St. Thomas Aquinas teaches, the shepherd’s duty is to seek the lost, bind up the injured, heal the sick, and shepherd righteously, even destroying the sleep and the strong who oppresses the weak,” the bishop said. “This means a solemn commitment to guard the deposit of faith, to nurture the vulnerable, and to lead you all toward the heavenly pastures, ever vigilant against the wolf that threatens the fold.”

“[It] will compel me to serve you faithfully, guiding you along the paths where he leads, even if they be paths we will not choose ourselves,” said Bishop Avilés, who pleaded to entrust the “efforts, prayer, sacrifices, aspirations, and dreams” to the Holy Spirit’s divine care.

Covering over 10,900 square miles in the state of Texas, the Diocese of Corpus Christi has a total population of 582,684, of which 209,726 are Catholic.

In his homily, Bishop Avilés invited “every priest, deacon, and consecrated soul to unite with me in fostering vocations to the priesthood, religious life, and holy matrimony,” and he prayed “that the Lord may send laborers into his vineyard, building a community radiant with his grace and truth.”

The bishop also urged civil authorities to work for the common good with integrity, defending human dignity, justice, and peace in accordance with God’s natural law. He also addressed families, asking them to be examples of virtue and faith, to cultivate prayer, catechesis, and sacramental life in the home, while encouraging young people to live their mission courageously and to use their talents to sanctify the world.

Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés was born in Mexico City on Sept. 16, 1969. The son of Rafael and María Guadalupe, he joined the Congregation of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri in 1986. He studied in Mexico City and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome and a master of divinity from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Connecticut.

He was ordained as a priest on July 21, 1998, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle — National Shrine, in San Juan, Texas.

Bishop Avilés served nearly two decades in parish ministry in Pharr and Hidalgo, Texas, and later held leadership roles within the Oratory Academy and Oratory Athenaeum in Pharr, and the Confederation of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri, where he was procurator general between 2012 and 2018.

Pope Francis appointed him auxiliary bishop of Brownsville in 2017, and he was ordained a bishop the following year. After eight years of episcopal ministry in Brownsville, Pope Leo appointed him the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi Dec. 1.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, who was present at the Jan. 28 installation Mass, had said in a Dec. 1 statement that the faithful in Brownsville would “miss Bishop Mario’s wise counsel and good judgment, his joyful presence in our parish communities, and his administrative skills in the service of our diocesan offices and Catholic Schools.”

At the same time, he said that the diocese shared “in the special joy of the Diocese of Corpus Christi at the news of Bishop Mario’s appointment.”

During his installation Mass, Bishop Avilés expressed his gratitude to “the priests, religious brothers and sisters, deacons, and seminarians from the Diocese of Brownsville.” Speaking in Spanish, Bishop Avilés also thanked the bishops, priests, and seminarians from the Diocese of Matamoros-Reynosa, Mexico, for their presence at the Mass.

He also thanked his parents, who had come from Mexico City, by saying, “Thank you, mom and dad, for everything you have given me, but above all for the gift of faith.”

At the end of his homily, Bishop Avilés addressed the diocese’s Spanish-speaking Catholic community, saying: “I eagerly await the moment when I can meet you, get to know you, and share with you to learn about your needs and understand how we can walk together to fulfill God’s will and collaborate in the mission of the Church.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés displays the papal bull during his Mass of installation at the Most Precious Blood Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 28. He became the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022