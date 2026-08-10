Skip to main content Scroll Top

Cistercian monk’s debut novel offers glimpse into abbey life

August 10, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

IRVING — One muggy afternoon on the Aventine Hill in Rome, an intriguing thought popped into the mind of Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist.: “Wouldn’t it be cool to write a novel that went through a day in the life of a monk?” the Cistercian recalled thinking.

Following that thread of inspiration, Father Esposito jotted a list of chapter headings into his journal. Within the pages of that journal, his idea remained untouched for a decade before he picked it back up again at Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey in Irving to author his debut novel. The publication this year of “Blue Miles: A Monastic Novel” marked the culmination of those many years of ruminating, writing, and revising.

Though “Blue Miles” is the monk’s first novel, the piece is far from his first work of writing.

“The first book was my dissertation, and it’s a dry, boring academic piece that no one should read, because there are too many footnotes,” he joked. “The second and third books are both letters that I wrote to various historical figures, biblical characters, such as Simon of Cyrene or Joan of Arc, Narcissus, Einstein, Thomas More.”

As Father Esposito composed his debut novel, though — click-clacking away at a computer to produce about 500 words of the narrative at a time — he said he was pleasantly surprised by the peace he experienced when taking the project to prayer.

“There was just a quiet reassurance that I would get in prayer,” Father Esposito said, “that this project was worth persevering in and seeing through.”

A peek into the abbey

Building upon the chapter structure Father Esposito mapped out years before in Rome, “Blue Miles” follows protagonist Padre Samuel O’Malley, an elderly Cistercian monk, as he moves through a day of monastic life at the fictional Presentation Abbey. Each moment in his day, from Matins to Compline, is interwoven with the old monk’s reflections and memories from his long, often tumultuous life.

“The narrator reflects on his life, present and past, through different hours of the day,” explained Abbot Peter Verhalen, O. Cist., one of a small number of readers to lay eyes on an early draft of the novel, “and that’s an occasion for Father Thomas to write, I think, really insightful and beautiful reflections on the meaning of our monastic practices.”

Far from a sanitized and saccharine account of a religious vocation, the novel chronicles both the ups and downs of Padre Samuel’s life, from the joys of ministering and teaching to the deep melancholy of loneliness, the agony of addiction, and the complexity of recovery.

“I wanted initially to call it ‘The Life of a Monk,’” Father Esposito said of the novel. “I think Padre Samuel is a thoroughly human priest and monk, and his story is relatable in many different ways, and so I do want people to have an awareness of the hilarity, the ridiculousness, the difficulty, the consolations of the life that monks lead today.”

Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist, holds “Blue Miles: A Monastic Novel” on June 30. The novel follows protagonist Padre Samuel O’Malley, an elderly Cistercian monk, as he moves through a day in the fictional Presentation Abbey while also reflecting on the events of his life. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Grace and gratitude

Although both the characters and the setting of the story are not based on any singular person or place, Father Esposito emphasized, the novel draws inspiration from the Cistercian monk’s own experience of monastic life, including his personal knowledge of the communal lore, anecdotes, and history of his order. For this reason, the book serves as a kind of “detailed 200-page tour” of life in the abbey, according to Abbot Verhalen — one that goes beyond the physical building to include the “people and the attitudes and the experiences” of the monastery too.

“I’ve been very gratified to hear from the young brothers especially how much they appreciated the honest introduction to the monastic life,” said Father Esposito, who as junior master at Our Lady of Dallas, in addition to his role as subprior, has charge of the formation of young brothers at the abbey. “I’m just grateful that I could ultimately give a real and encouraging portrayal of monastic life and an individual’s struggle to persevere in fidelity to his vocation.”

Father Esposito added that he has been delighted to receive emails, handwritten letters, and online reviews from strangers as well, who have expressed gratitude for the insights and encouragement contained within Padre Samuel’s story of struggle and grace.

“I’m just grateful that the Lord gave me the idea and the opportunity to pursue this book,” the Cistercian monk said, “and now to share it with my readers.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist., is pictured at Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey on June 30. Father Esposito is the author of “Blue Miles: A Monastic Novel,” which is the monk’s first published novel. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Father Esposito: Mortality and weakness: A Father’s Day meditation

Being a father requires a man to acknowledge his mortality. From a purely biological perspective, the sexual drive is a program for reproduction that presumes the death of the one generating new life. Leon Kass, a brilliant physician and philosopher, asserts this truth in a stark manner: “Sexual desire, in human beings as in animals, points to an end that is partly hidden from, and ultimately at odds with, the self-serving individual: sexuality as such means perishability and serves replacement. The salmon swimming upstream to spawn and die tell the universal story: sex is bound up with death, to which it holds a partial answer in procreation. This truth the salmon and the other animals practice blindly; only the human being can understand what it means.”

18 Jun 2022
Father Esposito: The graced adventure of simplicity

The future is not simply an adventure; it’s the adventure, according to the Latin roots ad, “to, toward” and ventura, “what will come.” While many students eagerly anticipate the start of a new school year and engaged couples impatiently count down the days to their wedding, dread of the approaching unknowns is familiar to virtually everyone. Regardless of one’s age, fear of the future is a dominant emotion that inhibits our joyful living of the blessed adventure that God wishes every life to be.

22 Aug 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Father Esposito: Technology’s trap and our humanity

I reached a new low recently when I felt an overwhelming and irresistible itch to catch up on emails mere minutes after my first check of the day, which happened mere minutes after I finished celebrating Mass. I had long lamented the sight of my students reaching addictively for their phones as soon as class ended, but the realization that the contagion had spread to me was a sad revelation.

20 Sep 2022