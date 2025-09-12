Bishop prays for those on ‘front lines of service’

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Heavy rains did not dampen the spirit of gratitude as more than 120 vehicles and over 20 public safety agencies from across the Diocese of Dallas took part in the 2025 Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet on Aug. 30 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The morning started with Bishop Edward J. Burns joining a rain-soaked crowd as he conducted the annual Blessing of the Fleet for first responder vehicles lined up along Ross Avenue, including cars, trucks, bicycles, horses, and even a boat.

“What a glorious display of dedication,” Bishop Burns said, explaining that with the blessing the Church prays over the vehicles and “all the resources that you have,” telling first responders, “you are on the front lines of service, protection, and sacrifice.”

Inside the cathedral, Bishop Burns then celebrated the eighth annual Blue Mass, honoring law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, and emergency personnel. The Mass offered prayerful thanks for those who serve as first responders and remembered those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In his homily, Bishop Burns thanked all first responders, urging them to see their daily service through a Gospel lens.

“This aspect of God’s blessing on all of you is so very important to us, because we cherish you,” the bishop said. “We cherish the work that you do. We also ask God to bless you and to protect you in all that you do as first responders of our community.”

“We know that we also have the responsibility to partner with all of you to build up the common good,” the bishop added, “and to work together so as to uphold the dignity of every human life.”

Bishop Burns called the Gospel of the day, Matthew 25, “one of the most challenging and yet one of the most helpful passages of all Scripture,” and quoted Jesus in saying, “Whatever you did for one of these least brothers and sisters of mine, you did it for me.”

“Jesus identifies himself with the hungry, the thirsty, the prisoner, the stranger, the poor, the forgotten. He identifies himself in all of them,” Bishop Burns said, noting that this vision speaks directly to first responders. “Every day, you encounter people who are most vulnerable, who are most in need. Some are victims of crime or fire or an accident, and some are the very ones who committed a crime; and yet, in both, Christ is present.”

Bishop Burns told the first responders that the Catholic Diocese of Dallas “is always there to work for the common good.” He urged first responders to do simple, concrete acts of mercy, recounting his own brief encounters with a homeless man named Cecil whom he sometimes sees at a freeway ramp.

“I give Cecil a bottle of water,” Bishop Burns said, adding that even when he cannot stop, he rolls down the window to say, “God bless you,” because he wants the man to know that someone knows him and that he is not invisible. “It’s important that someone knows his name.”

“The kingdom of God is like a mustard seed,” Bishop Burns said. “It’s just the small things we do — greeting them, offering a blessing, calling them by name, offering a little bit of water… we know we’re serving Jesus Christ in the process.”

To the men and women honored at the Blue Mass, Bishop Burns offered gratitude for their daily sacrifices.

“For rushing in the burning buildings, for standing watch on lonely highways, for bringing calm when everything is chaotic, for visiting the troubled, welcoming the stranger, and showing mercy to the vulnerable, know this: that when you do these things, you are not just serving the public, you’re serving Christ himself,” Bishop Burns said. “When you see the face of Christ in others… one day, you will hear those words that we all long to hear: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant… come, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.’ Amen.”

‘It means a lot’

Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux called the Diocese of Dallas’ annual Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet a meaningful sign of support for law enforcement and their families.

“Growing up in a Catholic family my entire life, it means a lot to me,” Chief Comeaux said, “and anytime you can get prayer and a blessing for a police officer and their family, it is super important.”

For Chief Comeaux, the tradition underscores the bond between faith and public service.

“Religion and faith are important, especially when it comes to a job that we do,” he said. “This means a lot to the officers going out there every day, hoping to go home every day, trying to keep the citizens of Dallas safe. It’s important to get these prayers and blessings. It shows that others care.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball agreed, saying the celebration offers vital encouragement to firefighters who risk their lives daily.

“You know these brave firefighters every day are on the streets, keeping this city safe,” Chief Ball said, “and they need to know that people are thinking about them.”

Chief Ball said the tradition also strengthens unity among first responders.

“It brings us together, and it’s a really good thing,” he said, adding that knowing the diocese offers first responders its prayers, blessing, and support is comforting. “They need that kind of encouragement.”

Noting the difficult work police and all first responders face daily, Chief Steve Dye of Allen Police Department added that to feel the support of the Catholic Church is important.

“I want my officers who come today to see how much the Catholic Church cares for us, so they can feel that appreciation,” he said. “Our work is sometimes very dangerous, and it’s very important that we have contact with spiritual health — not just physical health for ourselves, but also spiritual — because we need to have a foundation of spirit.”

Most of all, Chief Albert Martinez of the Dallas ISD Police Department said, he wanted his officers to have the opportunity to experience faith and peace.

“This is an opportunity to come and give thanks to God and to pray together,” he said. “Here, we can spend time with God, spend time with our families, receive the blessing of God and of the bishop, but also just be here together in a moment of peace.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns blesses a pair of Dallas Police Department officers on motorcycles during the Blessing of the Fleet. Also pictured are, from left, Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball, Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, and Allen Police Chief Steve Dye. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)