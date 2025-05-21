Bishop Burns honors parish volunteers at annual Mass

By Michael Gresham

On April 26, the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe was filled with the faithful from across the Diocese of Dallas as Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated the annual Mass for the Bishop’s Awards for Service to the Church, honoring the dedicated parish volunteers who the bishop called the quiet yet vital heartbeat of parish life. These men and women, serving in roles both visible and behind the scenes, exemplify humble discipleship and a deep commitment to living out their baptismal call.

“Today, we gather not only to present the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church,” Bishop Burns said during his homily, “but to recognize something deeper — the spirit of Christ at work in all of you. Each one of you, in your parish and in your own quiet way, has shown a dedication and a commitment to the life of the Church that is truly inspiring.”

Bishop Burns added that volunteers such as those being honored represent the hands and feet of Christ in the world.

“You carry forth the mission and the message of the Gospel in ways that transform our hearts and uplift our spirits,” he explained. “We take this moment to pause and say thank you for your faith, for your witness, and for your tireless efforts.”

Adding a personal touch to the day’s celebration, Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso — who once served as an auxiliary bishop in Dallas — returned to join the celebration, as his brother, Steven Seitz, was among the 2025 honorees.

Below is a list of the recipients of the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church and the parishes they represented:

All Saints Catholic Church

Jennifer Brodrick-Tehan

Marissa Walton

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

Brisia Davila

Maria Yesenia Vizcarra

Catholic Campus Ministry at Southern Methodist University

Aaron Chapman

Mary McDermott

Christ the King Catholic Church

Julie Summerville

Nick Summerville

Church of the Incarnation at the University of Dallas

Adam Muller

Annie Muller

Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Church

Jose Juarez

Maria Juarez

Epiphany Catholic Church

Julia Ledesma

Victor Ledesma

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Gilberto Valenzuela

Jane Gardner

Holy Cross Catholic Church

Jeanne Hawkins

Jesús Gutierrez

Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church

Robin Medina

Steven Seitz

Holy Family Catholic Church

Mary Birgen

Robert Kroeger

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Michelle A. Hernandez

Don Watson

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Christopher Carstens

Sandra Brue

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Corsicana

Alicia Lagunas

Sherry Bryson

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grand Prairie

Carmensa Garcia

Juan Antonio Garcia

Mary Immaculate Catholic Church

Alexander O. Sagcal

Belinda Lara

Mater Dei Personal Parish

Daniel Elijah Smith

Stacy Smith

Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

Minh Van Nguyen

Phong Do

National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Antonia Guzman

Jesús Martinez

Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Church

Alberto Flores

Francisco Sanchez

Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church

Greg Pinkstaff

Linh Nguyen

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church

Matt Mahrer

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

Alejandro Gaytan

Lidia Parra

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

Jose S. Hernandez Garcia

Oscar Tellez

Our Lady of San Juan-St. Theresa Catholic Church

Cesar Arzola

Martin Rodriguez

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church

Jose G. Rodriguez

Tina Larsen

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Larry M. Hahn

Donna Wolf

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Chinese Catholic Church

Jasper Wong

Christopher Lu

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Vietnamese Catholic Church

Dominic Trung Nguyen

Peter Nguyen

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Celestine Duze

Elaine Spears

San Juan Diego Catholic Church

Miguel Barcenas

Silvia Morales

Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Church

Elsa Espinosa

Leonardo Parra Vega

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church

Ambrosia Kim

Sophia Sang Sook Shon

St. Ann Catholic Church, Coppell

Jim Abadie

Raul Moreno B.

St. Ann Catholic Church, Kaufman

J. Dolores Perez

Martin Nunez Jr.

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wylie

Lee Evins

St. Augustine Catholic Church

Guillermina Reyna

Ubaldo Vicente

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church

Janell Miank

Jaqueline G. Covarrubias

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

Gloria Vasquez

Mike Vasquez

St. Edward Catholic Church

Maria Dolores Castillo

Mario Jaimes

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

Blaine Daigle

Daphne Murphy

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

Rudy Garza

Susanna Aleman

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Bonham

Antonio Salazar

Jill O’Bryan

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Frisco

Maria Cristina Ezquer

Michael Oviedo

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Lancaster

Rudy Beltran

Venancia Nava

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Whitesboro

Jaqueline Mota

Michael Pack

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church

Rita Aguirre

Steven Aguirre

St. James Catholic Church

Raul Espitia

Xochitl Puente-Espitia

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church

Maria Virginia Diaz

Sergio Diaz

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church

Robin Truett

Sherry Goelden

St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church

Joseph Tran

Michael Khoan Le

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Commerce

Nancy Bonilla

Noel Bares

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richardson

Patricia Dulac

Will Quintania

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waxahachie

Debbie Theisen

Pat Theisen

St. Jude Catholic Church

Kim Tran

Lee D. Teasdale

St. Jude Chapel

Richard A. Tulli

Susan Kleiman

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church

Carl Mica

Laura Swaney

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church

Dale Townsend

Veronica Wilson

St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Church

Elizabeth Moncevais

Sandra Olivia Torres

St. Mary Catholic Church

Henry A. Marroquin

Kay Herrmann

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Garland

Christopher D’Angelo

Karla Marie Shain

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Grand Prairie

Joe Barrera

Maria Isabel Hernandez

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, McKinney

Gavin Peters

Maria Magdalena Moreno

St. Monica Catholic Church

Anastasio Dimas

Joan Minigutti

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dallas

Audrey Okou

Juanita Mitchell

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Denison

Donna Trautman

John A. Hanel

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Jim Hagan

Martha Bocanegra

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church

Jadwiga Wasilewski

Sylvia Martinez Mendez

St. Peter Vietnamese Catholic Church

Nikki Nghi Huynh Vu

J.B. Hoang Trung Nguyen

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church

Jorge Torres

Leo Sims

St. Pius X Catholic Church

Alicia S. Logsdon

Louis McDonald

St. Rita Catholic Church

John Vallala

Samuel Solis

St. William Catholic Church

Daryl L Russell

Patricia A. Russell

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

Heather Tolmachoff-Ortega

Johnny A. LaBarba

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, left, presents St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church parishioner Janell Miank with a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (CHARLES LONGORIA/Special Contributor)