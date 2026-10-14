At OLPH, butterfly wings carry legacy of kindness, joy

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Butterflies took flight Sept. 23 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School as students, faculty, and staff gathered for the school’s annual tribute to Preston James, a former Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas student who spent his senior year serving at OLPH.

Preston died unexpectedly in September 2021, but the relationships he formed during his time at OLPH continue to shape the school community. His family has since worked with the school on projects to improve its grounds and support its students, while the annual butterfly release has become a way for students to remember a young man many of them never knew.

“Preston was a gift to our school as a teaching assistant through Jesuit during his senior year there,” OLPH Principal Abby Orr said. “With the relationships that he built, he has left a history of fond memories of his experiences here and his experiences working with our children.”

As a student at Jesuit, Preston participated in the school’s Ignatian Scholar program, serving as a teacher’s assistant in the classroom of Sister Manjula Tigga, DSH.

“As his mother — and as an elementary school principal myself — I was especially thrilled that he had been placed in a school that became so meaningful and inspiring to him,” said his mother, Tammie James, who said her son’s enthusiasm for service was contagious. “It was heartwarming to watch him interact with the students, help them in the classroom, and simply enjoy being with them.”

For Sister Manjula, one of the clearest memories of Preston came during the school day: snack time.

“He would gently go around and spread a napkin in front of each child. Then, instead of simply helping the children and walking away, he would sit among them with his own napkin and quietly wait for the snack,” she said. “I remember seeing him sitting there with the little ones. He wanted to show them by his own example how to sit quietly, wait patiently, and be grateful.”

For Sister Manjula, the simple act of sitting among the children reflected something deeper about Preston’s humility and the way he taught through his example.

“He was teaching without giving a lesson,” she explained. “He was guiding without giving instructions. His humility itself became a lesson for the children.”

In the years since Preston’s death, his family has worked with OLPH on projects to improve the school grounds and support its students.

“What began as a service commitment for Preston ultimately became something very special for our entire family,” Tammie said. “He spoke about the children so often that, over time, we began to know many of them by name.”

Tammie said Preston’s time at OLPH taught him patience, encouragement, and the importance of recognizing each child’s individual needs.

“I think some of his happiest moments were on the playground,” Tammie said. “His grandmother and I would watch the children chase Preston around until he would suddenly stop, turn around, and begin chasing them. The playground would erupt in laughter. Seeing their smiles — and Preston’s — was truly heartwarming.”

His time at OLPH became more than a service requirement.

“He was building relationships with these children,” his mother said, “and they were having an impact on him just as he was having an impact on them.”

A tradition takes flight

The butterfly became a symbol for the James family after Preston’s death. His family began releasing butterflies following his service and later established it as an annual tradition.

“For us, it represents transformation — the beauty of a life changing from its earthly existence into a new life in heaven,” Tammie said, adding that having the OLPH community and its students become part of that tradition has made it even more meaningful.

“Our hope is that the children experience more than just the beauty of that moment. We hope the children understand that each of their lives has tremendous value and possibility, and that they can use their lives to bring kindness and joy to others.”

Orr said the annual gathering is also an opportunity for the school community to prayerfully remember Preston.

“He’s a light to be celebrated,” she explained.

A growing legacy

The James family’s connection to OLPH can be seen throughout the campus. Projects supported by the family include Preston’s Path, Preston’s Bench, the Angel Garden, and other improvements to the school grounds.

Tammie said that the family hopes the spaces bring beauty, kindness, friendship, and joy to OLPH students.

“Rather than simply placing Preston’s name on something, we want the things bearing his name to have a purpose and make children’s lives a little better,” she said.

For Sister Manjula, Preston’s Path and the other memorials give students who never knew him a way to learn about him.

“I hope the children who never had the opportunity to know Preston personally will come to understand that a life of love and kindness continues to speak, even after a person is gone,” she said. “Hope is always accompanied by God’s presence and intervention, often in ways we do not expect.”

Sister Manjula said even students who did not know Preston have begun to recognize his legacy through the spaces that bear his name.

“They never knew Preston, yet they are experiencing something of his presence through the path that carries his name,” she explained. “In simple ways, they are being invited to learn about kindness, compassion, and the gift of making a difference in another person’s life.”

Sister Manjula recalled one second-grade student, Gabriela Tirado, who had a memorable experience during the butterfly release.

Sister Manjula said she hopes Preston’s example will continue to encourage students to serve others.

“I hope the children will learn from Preston that kindness is never wasted, love is never forgotten, and even the smallest act of service can leave a lasting mark,” she said. “Perhaps they may never have heard his voice or played with him, but through Preston’s Path, the kindness bench, the gardens, the butterflies, scholarships, and the stories we share, they are still encountering the goodness of his life.”

The James family’s work extends beyond OLPH through the Preston Cooper James Memorial Foundation, which supports education through campus beautification projects, learning resources, scholarships, and literature and library enhancements.

For Tammie, meeting students who receive Preston Memorial Scholarships has made for some of the foundation’s more meaningful moments.

“There is something very special about seeing another young person receive an opportunity in Preston’s name,” she said. “It allows something Preston valued so deeply to continue through someone else’s life.”

Preston, who graduated from Jesuit with honors, attended TCU as a member of the John V. Roach Honors College, where he majored in biochemistry. He also participated in service organizations and enjoyed running, reading, and video games.

His mother said those accomplishments, though, were not what defined him.

“Preston was kind and humble,” Tammie said. “He was a loyal friend. He was a caring brother. He loved and valued his family deeply. He had a wonderful sense of humor, cared about other people, and wanted his life to make a difference in the world.”

Those who knew Preston say his kindness was not something he sought recognition for but simply a defining part of his character.

“I believe Preston would be very proud of that legacy,” Tammie said, “not because his name is remembered, but because remembering him continues to bring kindness, opportunity, beauty, and joy into the lives of others.”

Cutline for featured image: Students, faculty, and the parents of Preston James, a former Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas student who served as a teacher’s assistant at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, participated in a butterfly release Sept. 23 at OLPH in Preston’s memory. From left, Sister Manjula, DSH, Joe James, Benjamin Perez, Nayla Alejos, Mateo Garcia, Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools Superintendent Jeannette Lambert, Johnny Avila, Maria Rodriguez, and Tammie James pose with a photo of Preston and a class of students from his time as a teacher’s assistant at OLPH. (MARÍA OLIVAS/Special Contributor)