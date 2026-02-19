Skip to main content Scroll Top

As drought strikes hard, Church leaders in Eastern Africa call for Lenten prayers

February 19, 2026

By Fredrick Nzwili
OSV News

NAIROBI, Kenya — As Lent begins, Catholic leaders across Eastern Africa are urging prayers — and action — for millions facing a deepening drought crisis.

Church officials say 20 million to 25 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia need humanitarian aid as failed rains, intensified by La Niña and other climate factors, devastate the region. Livestock have died, wells are drying up, and herding communities are on the move, raising fears of conflict.

Bishop Peter Kihara Kariuki of Marsabit, Kenya, has warned against severe drought conditions in his diocese since December, while highlighting the urgent need for food aid, after years of failed rains or no rains at all for extended periods of time.

“It is a very, very dire situation,” Bishop Kariuki said, adding that even the wells and boreholes were drying up.

According to the bishop, in north and northeastern Kenya and the larger Horn of Africa, livestock are people’s main source of livelihood. When they die, “people are left with nothing,” the bishop said.

In Ethiopia, Cardinal Berhaneyesus Deremew Souraphiel of Addis Ababa called for the protection against man-made and natural disasters in a Lenten message that also urged justice and peace.

“May our prayer extend beyond personal intentions to embrace our neighbors, those suffering from war and displacement, troubled souls, the imprisoned, and all who carry heavy burdens,” Cardinal Souraphiel wrote in his Feb. 16 appeal.

“Let us pray for our leaders to govern with wisdom and integrity, for protection from man-made and natural disasters, and for peace and justice throughout our nation and the entire world,” said the cardinal, whose country is facing a severe drought in south and southeastern regions.

He also extended “heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and grace-filled journey” of Lent.

Agencies warn that millions of people in Ethiopia will face acute food insecurity in 2026, as conflict, climate shocks, and aid cuts are pushing the country into a crisis, according to the International Rescue Committee, or IRC. Renewed violence and displacement are driving hunger and child malnutrition.

In December, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network — a leading provider of early warning and analysis on acute food insecurity around the world, said 20 million to 25 million people in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia are in need of humanitarian assistance mainly due to the drought.

Cycles of climate change-related droughts are a recurrent experience in the Horn of Africa. Only the nation of Ethiopia is still reeling from a multiyear drought that affected 30 million people between 2020-2023, IRC said.

The Kenyan government said currently 3.3 million people are affected.

“The rains have failed for yet another time. This is becoming too frequent. My fear is this may become a permanent situation,” said Mwende Muli, a Catholic and a small farmer in Eastern Kenya. “We eat what we grow and sell the surplus to generate some financial income. I am afraid the droughts are wiping out these,” she told OSV News.

With 10 of Kenya’s counties reaching a crisis stage, government officials said various government agencies were delivering food and animal feed, while trucking water for people and livestock.

But the concern of the country’s Church leaders is the misuse of relief aid by politicians and government officials. In the past, such aid has been sold or delivered in some leaders’ strongholds.

The Catholic Church is working to deliver humanitarian assistance to the most affected communities.

In central Kenya, Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri called for urgent interventions against the drought, while warning government leaders and politicians against turning it into a political tool or weapon to win support.

The prelate spoke in Matanya, Laikipia County, on Feb. 15, as millions in semi-arid and arid areas experience serious food and water shortages and deaths of livestock.

“We must not play the politics of drought … we must not weaponize the drought,” the archbishop was quoted in various news reports as saying. He urged for unity and cooperation to save lives and livelihoods.

Cutline for featured image: Ethiopian Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Ababa is pictured in a file photo. As Lent starts Feb. 18, Catholic Church leaders in Eastern Africa are calling for increased attention on the millions of people suffering and needing relief aid, as a severe drought marches on in the region. (OSV News photo/Nancy Phelan Wiechec)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Pope: Synodal and Lenten journeys require effort, sacrifice, focusing on God

Tradition is a source of inspiration for seeking out new paths to take with Jesus and for avoiding the traps of stagnation or impromptu experimentation, Pope Francis said.

19 Feb 2023
Bishop offers dispensation for St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Lenten Friday this year, Bishop Edward J. Burns has issued a dispensation from abstinence on March 17, allowing the faithful to enjoy the American Irish tradition of eating corned beef (or ham) and cabbage in good conscience.

14 Mar 2023
Holy Week is time for spring cleaning, including spiritually, pope says

During Lent this year, residents of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where Pope Francis lives, decided to clean out their closets and give away things other people could use. “You can’t imagine how much stuff there was,” the pope said.

05 Apr 2023
Putting faith into action

Diocese’s Catholic Relief Services chapter looks to inspire others By Michael Gresham The Texas Catholic In January, the Diocese of…

13 Feb 2024
Catholic experts share tips for navigating Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day

Catholic couples and liturgical experts are advising how to observe Ash Wednesday — the beginning of the Latin Church’s penitential season of Lent leading up to Easter — which falls on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, this year.

13 Feb 2024
Pope proposes Lenten resolution: Keep your eyes on Jesus

This Lent, Christians should become “seekers of light” by keeping their sights set on the light of Jesus through prayer and participating in the sacraments, Pope Francis said.

26 Feb 2024
Father Bayer: Strive in Christ: The journey of Lent and Easter

Lent is a season dedicated to conversion. It is a period of self-reflection, resolution, and anticipation. We must change our ways and grow. Easter is dedicated to celebrating the revelation of God’s infinite mercy, the new life and grace He showers upon us as He forgives us all our sins, heals all our infirmities, and even enables us to pass through death to share in His divine love forever.

08 Apr 2024
Certificate course in theology for women religious in Africa is in full swing

The Hilton Foundation, in collaboration with Hekima University College in Nairobi, has put at the forefront the promotion of women theologians under the Hilton-Hekima Sisters Scholars Program for religious sisters across Africa.

28 Oct 2024
African bishops cry out for their people amid horrific persecution in 2024

From Nigeria to Mozambique, Sudan and Congo to Burkina Faso, Christians across Africa were victims of horrific persecution in 2024, mainly because of their faith.

13 Dec 2024
A silent genocide is unfolding in Congo, Church sources warn

A “silent genocide” — mimicking the Rwandan one of 1994 — is occurring in eastern Congo, said some Catholic Church sources, as shock greeted the killing of 70 people in a Protestant church in the North Kivu Province.

26 Feb 2025
Pope suffers episodes of respiratory crisis, remains alert

Pope Francis suffered “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency” March 3 but remained alert, the Vatican said, giving cause for concern after two days in which his condition was described as “stable.”

03 Mar 2025
Ash Wednesday teaches human fragility, Gospel hope

The journey of Lent “unfolds amid the remembrance of our fragility and the hope that, at the end of the road, the Risen Lord is waiting for us,” Pope Francis wrote in his homily for Ash Wednesday.

05 Mar 2025
Lenten campaign focuses on persecuted Christians; priest’s murder makes message more urgent

Aid to the Church in Need’s call to the faithful to reflect this Lenten season on the persecution of Christians has taken on more urgency with the news that a Nigerian priest was found murdered on Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

05 Mar 2025