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Answering the Call: The Rite of Candidacy

November 9, 2026

By Michael Gresham
Special to The Texas Catholic

Twenty-four men representing 18 parishes in the Diocese of Dallas took an important step in their journey toward the permanent diaconate Oct. 24 during the celebration of a Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders by Bishop Edward J. Burns at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The rite marks a significant milestone in the men’s formation, said Deacon David Banowsky, diocesan director of Diaconal Ministry and Formation for the Diocese of Dallas.

“This is the first stage in the men’s formation where they declare publicly before the Church their intent to pursue ordination,” Deacon Banowsky said, “and the first time that the bishop publicly acknowledges and accepts their declaration.”

During his homily, Bishop Burns reminded the men that candidacy is more than a formal step toward ordination; it is a public commitment to serve God and the Church.

“At the very heart of your call is the desire to serve our Lord, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Burns told the candidates. “You’re preparing to serve as deacons in the Diocese of Dallas, and through the ministry of word, the liturgy, and charity, everything you do must contribute to building up the body of Christ.”

Drawing on St. Paul’s teaching that each member of the Church receives gifts to build up the body of Christ, Bishop Burns urged the men to recognize the growing pastoral needs of the Diocese of Dallas. He noted that the diocese’s expanding communities and changing demographics require ministers to be ready to welcome newcomers, accompany those who are suffering, and reach out to those who have drifted away from the Church.

“It’s important that we make certain that those who arrive in this wonderful Diocese of Dallas have a place to live and that they find a spiritual home here,” Bishop Burns said.

The bishop also challenged the candidates to proclaim the Gospel through their actions as well as their words.

“You are called to be prepared to evangelize, not simply by the words that you preach but by how you live your lives,” Bishop Burns said. “Because before people listen to you and to what you say about Jesus Christ … it is important that they look to you and they see whether or not they can recognize Jesus Christ in you.”

Bishop Burns urged the candidates to proclaim the Gospel with clarity, compassion, and love. Reflecting on St. Paul’s call to live the truth in love, he said their ministry would require courage without sacrificing humility.

Admission to candidacy begins the next phase of diaconal formation, after a little more than two years of discernment and formation known as aspirancy. The candidacy stage lasts about three years. During that time, Deacon Banowsky said, the men will be instituted as lectors and acolytes before their expected ordination as permanent deacons in summer 2029.

Bishop Burns encouraged the candidates to cultivate their vocations throughout this formation. Referring to the Gospel parable of the fig tree, in which a gardener seeks to cultivate the soil so the tree can bear fruit, he urged the men to nurture their vocations so that their ministry would bear fruit in service to the Church and others.

“You are called to bear much fruit, and this opportunity is what helps cultivate that by calling to the forefront of your mind your public declaration of being an ordained minister and your desire to be an ordained minister in this Church,” Bishop Burns said. “Everyone should look to you and see a reflection of Jesus Christ, an expectation that you will demonstrate the humility and integrity necessary to represent our Lord.”

The bishop also reminded the men that the diaconate is not about status or recognition but about following Christ’s example of service. He expressed gratitude for the wives and family members who support the candidates through their love, prayers, and sacrifices, and he prayed that the formation process would strengthen their marriages and families.

As the men enter the next stage of formation, Bishop Burns called them to embrace the Diocese of Dallas’ mission of bringing people to Jesus Christ and bringing Jesus Christ to his people.

“May that mission inspire your formation, strengthen your commitment, and one day become the hallmark of your ministry as deacons,” the bishop said. “May everything you do continue to build up the body of Christ, and may the Lord continue to bless your endeavors and our work and give success to the work of our hands.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns poses for a photo with candidates after a Mass for the Call to Candidacy for diaconal candidates on Oct. 24 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Twenty-four men representing 18 parishes in the Diocese of Dallas took part in the celebration of the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders, which represents an important step toward the permanent diaconate. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)

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