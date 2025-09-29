Scroll Top

Annual Three Hearts Pilgrimage seeks to unite families, pray for country

September 29, 2025

By Jack Figge
OSV News

Six years ago, Marcus Robinson and a few other dads organized a short pilgrimage for their sons. The boys loved it so much that they did the same pilgrimage the following year, and the year after that, inviting more and more people each year.

“Many of the pilgrims say it’s the highlight of their year and that they really want to come back and participate,” Robinson told OSV News. He said the first year they did it, in October 2020, about 500 people responded to the invitation to join them and pray for the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is one of those things that people talk about for the rest of their lives,” he said.

This year, the now annual Three Hearts Pilgrimage plans to welcome 3,000 participants for the 35-mile, three-day pilgrimage through rural Oklahoma to Our Lady of Clear Creek Abbey, a Benedictine monastery in Hulbert.

Named to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and most chaste heart of St. Joseph, the Three Hearts Pilgrimage seeks to foster family relationships while praying for the country.

“We focus on the family, and that’s what the pilgrimage is for,” Robinson said. “We are walking in defense of the traditional family as well as the sanctity of life.”

This year’s event is scheduled to begin Oct. 9, with a rally at the Illinois River in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, for pilgrims to come together in comradery, hear a talk, and camp out overnight. The pilgrimage is set to begin the next morning, with a planned midday stop for Mass outdoors and lunch.

That night, Oct. 10, eucharistic adoration takes place while pilgrims camp outside. The pilgrimage then continues to Clear Creek Abbey for a pontifical Mass followed by a BBQ lunch Oct. 11.

“Seeing the joy and the beauty that comes from the pilgrims doing this together with one another is my favorite part of every year,” Robinson said. “You see fathers connecting with their sons and mothers with their daughters. They are all doing something very difficult, but they have a profound sense of spirituality and accomplishment.”

Over the years, Robinson said, he has seen how the pilgrimage has become a powerful opportunity for families to come together to participate in a meaningful bonding experience.

“These days, families do not really do many meaningful things together in American society,” Robinson said. “We get lost in television or video games or sports during the week and oftentimes do not take the time to really engage with reality and prayer.”

He said, “Going on this pilgrimage as a family draws them together and allows them to feel close as a family.”

The pilgrimage has become an annual tradition for many families, as both kids and parents alike look forward to traveling to Oklahoma to see friends from past years as they walk together.

“Part of what draws everybody back is seeing the familiar faces and experiencing that bond and that community of being with one another once a year,” Robinson said. “I think it is a big draw for the families and the communities as a whole.”

Families and individuals travel from across the country to participate in the pilgrimage, and even from other countries, showing the appeal and desire among Catholics to participate in pilgrimages.

“There’s a big appeal to human nature to be engaged in reality and sacrifice,” Robinson said, “offering up something to God, getting away from the world and the digital chaos that’s around us, reengaging the family, reengaging the friends, the community, being a part of a larger Catholic community and realizing that there’s many likeminded folks from all over the country that want to participate in something like this.”

Robinson said he hopes that over the next 10 years, more and more Catholic high schools and colleges will send their own groups to the pilgrimage.

“The future lies in the youth,” Robinson said. “The more participation we get from young adults, the better.”

Cutline for featured image: Young pilgrims process through rural Oklahoma during the 2024 Three Hearts Pilgrimage. Each year in October, the Three Hearts Pilgrimage takes place in the foothills of Oklahoma, a two-day, 35-mile penitential walk in the medieval style. (OSV News photo/Michelle Buscemi, Three Hearts Pilgrimage)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022