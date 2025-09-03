Scroll Top

‘All blessings along the way’

September 3, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

When Father Parker Thompson walked through the doors of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco for his ordination last year, the occasion marked the grand culmination of years of prayer, discernment, and formation, according to the priest’s parents, Kathi and Bryan Thompson. 

Even in his earliest years, the couple recalled, a young Father Thompson was fascinated by the priesthood. Kathi remembered watching her son ‘play church’ as a child, sitting in the pews of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church with rapt attention before coming home to imitate what he had seen from the priest during Mass. 

“So many young men ‘play church’ growing up, for lack of a better word, and then they kind of outgrow it,” Kathi said; but Father Thompson instead grew increasingly enamored with the sacredness of the celebration. He wanted more. So, as an elementary school student, he asked his parents if he could begin attending daily Mass. Then, he started altar serving. 

“That’s where it all started,” Kathi said. 

As Father Thompson began serving Masses over weekends and summers, members of his faith community started to note the reverence and prayerfulness they saw in the young altar server.  

“We had multiple comments from people that could see (a priestly vocation) in him at an early age,” Bryan said, before admitting, “We didn’t necessarily see it.” 

Although unsure of their son’s call, Kathi and Bryan did their best to surround Father Thompson with positive role models in the Church. In the fifth grade, they began taking Father Thompson to the public Masses at Holy Trinity Seminary, where he could converse with seminarians over donuts. As their son entered his high school years, the Thompsons brought him to the Diocese of Dallas St. Andrew’s Dinner, an event for young men discerning the priesthood. Father Thompson had eagerly anticipated attending the dinner for years, Kathi shared. 

“I think he already knew” his call, she said. “I think he had been thinking about it for a long time.”   

As Father Thompson neared the end of high school, his parents could see he was set on seminary; and in 2015, he joined Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving before transferring to St. Joseph Seminary College then Notre Dame Seminary in Louisiana to complete his formation. The experience of sending a son to seminary was similar to what other parents might feel when waving goodbye to their college-bound children, the Thompsons explained — it was a transition, but a happy one. 

“It just felt very natural,” Kathi said. “We didn’t have any fears. I guess it was a God thing… We were just supportive.” 

On May 18, 2024, Father Parker was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Dallas, a joyous experience for Kathi and Bryan, who had seen their son through almost a decade of seminary formation — and many more years of formation at home.

“It was surreal, because it’s been this long trying to get there, and here it is,” Kathi said. “It was all blessings along the way.” 

Father Thompson now serves as parochial vicar at St. Monica Catholic Church — an assignment that his parents celebrate. The Thompsons said their son is more than up to the task of serving the Dallas community with his characteristic patience, understanding, and joy; plus, Bryan said, “he’s loving what he’s doing!” 

“God chose a very, very good vocation for Parker,” Kathi agreed. 

Editor’s note: This article is the third in a three-part series sharing stories of religious and priestly vocations from the perspective of the parents. 

Cutline for featured image: Father Parker Thompson, center right, is pictured alongside St. Monica Catholic Church pastor Father Michael Guadagnoli, left, and Father Thompson’s parents Kathi Thompson, center left, and Bryan Thompson. Kathi and Bryan shared that their son, now parochial vicar at St. Monica, has demonstrated a deep faith as early as childhood. (Courtesy photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022