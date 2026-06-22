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After years of cheering for his sister, Tyler takes the court at USA Games

June 22, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

From the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles, California, to the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida, Notre Dame Schools of Dallas STAR Young Adult Program participant Kelley Tyler has traveled across the country with pompoms in tow to cheerlead at Special Olympic events. As she took her pep from place to place, her younger brother, Austin Tyler, was there too, cheering for his sister as she cheered on the competitors.

This month, roles will reverse as Kelley goes to the games to support Austin, who is preparing to represent Team Texas on the basketball court at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

“All these years he’s supported his sister, and now his family and sister will be supporting him,” said Debie Smith, who recently retired from her position as PE teacher and Special Olympics head of delegation at Notre Dame. “It shows you how things come full circle.”

Going for gold

Thousands of athletes representing states across the nation are set to participate in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, hosted in Minnesota June 20-26.

Austin, who is taking on Smith’s long-held position at Notre Dame, will compete on the Team Texas unified basketball team. Unified teams consist of people with intellectual disabilities, called “athletes,” and people without intellectual disabilities, called “partners,” competing side by side.

“These guys love basketball, and they can play,” Austin said of his teammates. He noted that the players on Team Texas had to go through a tryout process to earn a place on the roster, with about 60 athletes and 20 partners vying for a coveted spot. “It was awesome to see just how much competition there was.”

Austin nabbed a place as a partner on the squad alongside nine other teammates hailing from cities across the Lone Star State — including another member of the Notre Dame community: Marcus Billiard Jr.

Billiard, an athlete on Team Texas, has been a volunteer at Notre Dame for the last two or so years, assisting with pep rallies, practices, and otherwise offering support to students within the school community.

“They call me ‘Mr. Marcus’ and pretty much look up to me as a bigger brother,” the athlete said. “I have so much fun being around them.”

Billiard is a returning Special Olympics competitor, having participated in the USA Games in 2022. He said that, as a veteran basketballer, he has tried to offer his teammates words of encouragement leading up to what is, for some of them, their Special Olympics basketball debut.

“I just want you to do your best, whether that’s defense, whether you like hustling, rebounding, you want to be a playmaker,” Billiard said. “If you can’t win — which, you know, you don’t win everything — you still accomplish something by participating, giving it your all.”

That said, he still has hopes to take gold.

“It’s really cool to have a group of guys all going for the same thing, all wanting to win gold,” Austin said, “and doing it for the state of Texas.”

Anissa Almaraz, an alumna of Notre Dame, will also represent the Lone Star State at the USA Games, competing in golf, according to Smith.

Cheers for Team Texas

As the basketball players board the private jet that will take them to the USA Games June 19, Team Texas will be sent off in style by the Notre Dame community: with signs, cheers, and well-wishes for the competition ahead, Smith shared.

“We made posters, and we made little videos wishing them good luck,” she said, noting the buzz of anticipation among Notre Dame students. “They’re all really excited about them going!”

Within that crowd of well-wishers will be Austin’s sister, Kelley, who plans to bring her pompoms to the USA Games again this year, this time to cheer on her brother and the rest of Team Texas.

“She was born to be a cheerleader, I’ll tell you that much,” Austin said with a smile. “She’s going to cheer for you, whether it’s good, bad; we win; we lose.”

Looking toward the USA Games with eagerness, and admittedly a few butterflies, he added, “I’m excited to be a part of it, and especially representing Texas — and Notre Dame too, honestly — and showing them what we’ve got.”

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Notre Dame of Dallas Schools community Austin Tyler, left, and Marcus Billiard Jr. are competing in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota June 20-26. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

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