A joyful celebration of unity: Multi-cultural Epiphany Mass at Holy Family

Special to The Texas Catholic

On Jan. 4, Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish in Irving joyfully celebrated its annual Multi-Cultural Epiphany Mass, a beautiful witness to the universality of our Catholic faith. Parishioners gathered as one family to honor the feast of the Epiphany, when Christ revealed Himself to the whole world and proclaimed that salvation is for everyone.

The celebration was enriched by the active participation of our many cultural communities, including Nigerian, Kenyan, Tamil, Hispanic, Filipino, Chinese, Micronesian, French Congolese Catholics, as well as German and Scottish representatives. During the Mass, children dressed in their traditional cultural attire processed with Father, offering a powerful and moving sign of the Church’s diversity and unity.

Each cultural group contributed to the liturgy by singing different parts of the Mass and proclaiming the Prayers of the Faithful in their own languages. These moments beautifully reflected the global nature of the Church, reminding us that while our languages and traditions may differ, our worship and faith are one.

Father Jacob Dankasa, pastor of Holy Family, delivered an inspiring homily on the meaning of the Epiphany, emphasizing how Jesus revealed Himself not just to a few, but to the entire world. He reminded us that God’s love and salvation are for all people, regardless of culture, color, or nationality—an essential truth that Holy Family Parish strives to live out daily.

Following the Mass, the celebration continued with fellowship, cultural sharing, and joy. The various groups offered local delicacies, and a lively talent show featured performances from different ministries and cultural communities. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and gratitude as parishioners connected across cultures.

The Multi-Cultural Epiphany Mass was well attended and truly reflected the smiling face of Christ present among us. Through unity, love, and oneness, our diverse parish community gave witness to what it means to be truly catholic—one Church, one faith, one family in Christ.

— Submitted by Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish