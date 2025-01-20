Texas Cardinal DiNardo retires; Pope Francis names Bishop Vásquez as his successor

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston and named as his successor Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, Texas.

Cardinal DiNardo has headed the Texas archdiocese since 2006, and a year later Pope Benedict XVI elevated him to the College of Cardinals. On May 23, 2024, he turned 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope. The cardinal is a former president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop Vásquez, 67, has headed the Diocese of Austin since 2010. Additionally, he served as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas from November 2023 to December 2024.

The resignation and appointment were publicized in Washington Jan. 20 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.