Pope names vicar general Diocese of Austin, Texas, as bishop of Tucson, Arizona

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father James A. Misko, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin, Texas, as the bishop of Tucson, Arizona.

The appointment was publicized in Washington Dec. 22 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop-designate Misko, 55, will be the eighth bishop of Tucson. The diocese has been led by Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas as apostolic administrator since March after the previous bishop, now-Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger was named to head the Archdiocese of Detroit. Bishop Kicanas is the retired bishop of Tucson, having headed the diocese from 2003 to 2017.

The episcopal ordination Mass for the bishop-designate will be celebrated at St. Augustine Cathedral Feb. 20.

Born in Los Angeles June 18, 1970, Bishop-designate Misko was raised in Austin, where he has lived most of his life. He attended St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Austin, the school at the parish where he would one day become the pastor.

He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Edward’s University in Austin. After graduation, he worked in the restaurant industry for several years as a general manager and eventually as managing partner.

He entered the seminary at age 30, and after earning a master of arts in theological studies, a master’s of divinity and a bachelor’s in sacred theology at the University of St. Thomas and St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston, he was ordained a priest on June 9, 2007.

He was appointed parochial vicar of St. Elizabeth in Pflugerville, Texas, and then served as pastor of Christ the King in Belton, Texas, and of St. Louis King of France in Austin.

Then-Bishop Joe S. Vásquez appointed then-Father Misko as vicar general and moderator of the curia of the Austin Diocese Jan. 21, 2019.

Bishop Vasquez was named to head the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Jan. 20 of this year, and after Archbishop Vasquez was installed there march 25, Father Misko was elected diocesan administrator by the College of Consultors. When Bishop Daniel E. Garcia was named as the sixth bishop of Austin, Father Misko was reappointed as vicar general and moderator of the Curia.

“With great joy for the Church and Fr. James, I invite you to join me in congratulating and praying for him as he undertakes this new pastoral responsibility,” Bishop Garcia said. “The Diocese of Austin has benefited greatly from the many years of priestly ministry Fr. James has given to this local church.”

“I am personally very grateful to Fr. James for his service as diocesan administrator and to me these last few months,” Bishop Garcia said in a statement posted on the Austin Diocese’s Facebook page. “While he will be missed, we know that he will shepherd the people of the Diocese of Tucson with his many gifts and joyful love for our Lord! … May Our Lady of Guadalupe watch over and protect him always.”

Bishop-designate Misko is the son of Tom and Gerri Misko. His father is deceased. His mother and his sister, Mary Kay Martinez, and her husband, Jesus Toro Martinez, live in San Antonio, and his brother, John Misko, lives in California. The bishop-designate is an avid golfer and enjoys cycling, traveling, gardening, cooking and visiting local restaurants and coffee houses. A native speaker of English, he is also proficient in Spanish.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Joe S. Vásquez, then head of the Diocese of Austin Texas, gestures as Pope Francis greets Father James A. Misko, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin, at the Vatican Jan. 21, 2020. Pope Leo XIV on Dec. 22, 2025, appointed Father Misko as bishop of Tucson, Ariz. Now-Archbishop Vásquez has headed the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston since his March 25 installation. (OSV News photo/Vatican Media via Diocese of Tucson)