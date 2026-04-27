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Grant supports renovations at Cistercian abbey amid rise in vocations

April 27, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

The arrival of seven novices to Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey in 2024 — a record number of novices for the Irving community and a significant hike from the typical one-per-year average — is a blessing that has brought with it more heads in need of pillows, more backs in need of habits, and, crucially, more stomachs in need of meals, according to Father Abbot Peter Verhalen, O. Cist., who made the comment following the abbey’s receipt of a grant from The Catholic Foundation in support of campus renovations.

“This is the most novices we’ve ever had at one time,” the abbot said. “It’s a huge blessing.”

A blessing, he added, that requires adjustment. Before the class of novices arrived at the monastery in August of 2024, for example, dinner at the abbey was served to novices individually; but with more mouths to feed, the community started meting out supper via serving line instead. More bodies also necessitated more elbow room, Father Verhalen explained.

“We realized not only are we out of room, but we’re also out of kitchen space,” he said. “We had to remodel so that we could actually put the food on the table.”

In response to God’s gift of growth, the Cistercian community kicked off a $13 million “Responding to a Gift” campaign at the end of 2024, which includes a range of renovations to answer the demands of an expanding population: from adding 10 bedrooms to the abbey — each with space for a desk, a bed, a bathroom, and a closet— to adding guest rooms, a garden space, and a larger kitchen fitted with new appliances.

Currently, the structural frames of the additional bedroom space and the kitchen can be spotted on the campus; and, according to Father Verhalen, the additions are expected to be completed in August.

“Something really beautiful is happening,” he said, reflecting on the changes in the community, “and we want to respond to that and be available for it.”

Spring grants

In support of the abbey’s efforts to respond to God’s overflowing blessing of novices, The Catholic Foundation has gifted Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey a grant, which was presented to Father Verhalen during a ceremony this month.

“The Catholic Foundation very generously awarded us a grant to put in the kitchen appliances, utensils, stove, refrigerator, and such things,” the abbot said.

The grant was one of several that were presented to organizations in North Texas during the foundation’s 2026 Spring Grant Ceremony, which was hosted in the Grand Salon of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on April 9. The foundation awarded $1.55 million to 37 North Texas religious, educational, and charitable organizations.

“The spring grants fuel the mission-driven efforts of parishes, Catholic schools, and charitable groups,” said Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation, “by helping them expand their reach, transform communities, and bring hope, promise, and care to countless individuals of all ages.”

This year’s spring grants support a wide range of brick-and-mortar projects — from security enhancements and senior services to campus renovations, upgrades, and repairs — while also contributing to the foundation’s President’s Discretionary Fund; the Work of Heart Awards; a designated high school tuition assistance program; and the Dallas Bishop’s Burse, which the bishop can use at his discretion to assist local charitable organizations.

Among the spring grant recipients was Puede Network, an organization founded in 2012 to provide wraparound services — academic support, recreational enrichment, and character-building formation — to youth in the local community. The organization received a grant to create five soccer pitches in Oak Cliff.

“The real blessing is The Catholic Foundation is supporting us with a seed grant, the first grant for us to be able to ground break in our community field,” said Adan Gonzalez, founder and executive director of Puede Network. “That’s going to allow us to have the space to be able to practice, build community.”

The new fields will support the organization’s mission of empowering local youth to embrace values of resilience, camaraderie, and leadership both on and off the field, he said.

“Having this space is just going to continue to, again, create that safe environment,” he added, “and improve the quality of everything we’re trying to do.”

In addition to the organizations that received grants from The Catholic Foundation in support of their brick-and-mortar projects, 15 Catholic schools received tuition assistance, which will allow local families to provide access to Catholic education for their children.

Speaking at the grant ceremony on behalf of those schools, St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy Principal Dianne Brungardt said the foundation’s commitment to furthering the accessibility of Catholic education is more than an “act of charity.”

“It is an investment in hope, dignity, and transformation,” she stated. “For many low-income families, the dream of a faith-based, high-quality education can feel out of reach; but because of your support, that dream becomes a reality.”

Closing the ceremony in prayer, Father Verhalen gave thanks for the support that his community and others in North Texas have received through the generosity of The Catholic Foundation.

“We give you thanks for this ceremony today,” he said, “in which we celebrate all of those men and women who have so generously loved us by donating their resources to The Catholic Foundation.”

The 2026 spring grant recipients include:

  • Bella House: HVAC (with partial funding from the Bernard [Brian] Bradley Endowment Fund)
  • Bishop Dunne Catholic School: Parking lot repairs (with partial funding from the Joe & Hazel Fechtel Fund)
  • Catholic Charities Dallas —Brady Center: Senior services (with partial funding from The Harper Senior Citizen Fund, the R. Cardis & Grace DeLee Stubbs Fund, and the Louise Buhrer Endowment Fund)
  • Columbian Club of Corsicana, Texas: Septic system
  • Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep: Technology upgrades (with partial funding from the Osborne Family Endowment)
  • Cursillo Center of Dallas: HVAC
  • Diocese of Dallas — Catholic Schools Office: Field trips (with partial funding from the William & Mary Jane Jaspersen Fund)
  • Good Shepherd Catholic Church: Roof replacement
  • Holy Family Catholic Academy: Phone and security system (with partial funding from the Roper Fund)
  • Holy Spirit Catholic Church: Security system
  • Holy Trinity Catholic School: Security upgrades (with partial funding from the Thomas John Uhl Fund)
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: Parking lot repairs
  • Mary Immaculate Catholic Church: Parish Hall renovations
  • Mary Immaculate Catholic School: Performance space renovations
  • Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey: Abbey expansion project
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School: Digital signage
  • Prince of Peace Catholic Church: Security camera system
  • Puede Network: Soccer fields
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus Vietnamese Parish: Pastoral office renovation
  • St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic School: HVAC
  • St. Elizabeth Catholic Church: Parish Hall renovations (with partial funding from the Thomas W. Weinzapfel Fund)
  • St. Joseph Catholic School: Flooring
  • St. Monica Catholic School: Roof replacement
  • St. Patrick Catholic School: Elevator upgrade
  • St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church: Office renovations (with partial funding from the Mary Ann Woods Fund)
  • University of Dallas: Lecture Center renovations

The 2026 tuition assistance recipients received funding from the Louise Emma Buhrer Endowment Fund or Dorothy Irving Memorial Fund and include:

  • Good Shepherd Catholic School
  • Holy Family Catholic Academy
  • Holy Trinity Catholic School
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic School
  • James L. Collins Catholic School
  • Mount St. Michael Catholic School
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School
  • Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy
  • St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic School
  • St. Cecilia Catholic School
  • St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School
  • St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School
  • St. Mary’s Catholic School
  • St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy
  • St. Pius X Catholic School

Cutline for featured image: Representatives of religious, educational, and charitable organizations that have been awarded grants by The Catholic Foundation pose for a photo during the 2026 Spring Grant Ceremony, hosted at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on April 9. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

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