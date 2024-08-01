Father Githinji: Reflecting on Bishop Burns’ mission trip to Africa

By Father Charles Githinji

Special to The Texas Catholic

His Excellency Bishop Edward J. Burns first episcopal visit to Africa was a momentous occasion filled with enriching experiences and meaningful engagements. It was a blessing to the people of Africa and especially the people of Kenya and Uganda.

Bishop Burns’ African visit commenced with his arrival in Nairobi, Kenya on the morning of Sunday, June 16. His flight landed at 7 a.m. local time and after travelling for over 20 hours, Bishop Burns celebrated his first Mass on Kenyan soil and Africa at large at the Queen of Apostles Parish Seminary, in Ruaraka Nairobi at noon the same day! What a welcome it was. He later visited Mother Teresa’s Sisters of Charity children’s home and the Little Sisters of the Poor home for the elderly. These two homes are housed within the campus of Queen of Apostles Parish Seminary and cater for the poorest of the poor disabled children and abandoned elderly. In both homes Bishop Burns interacted with the resident children and aged and offered spiritual support as well as financial support.

The following day, June 17, Bishop Burns celebrated morning mass at the Divine Mercy Parish, in Kariobangi, Nairobi. The church was filled with over 1000 Catholics in attendance. Bishop was welcomed to Divine Mercy by the Catholic Men Association (CMA) who ushered Bishop Burns to the sanctuary with dance and music. The Divine Mercy combined choir provided beautiful music for this mass. After Mass, Bishop interacted joyfully with the people of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Later on, Bishop Burns had a meeting with the local ordinary Archbishop Philip Anyolo, his three auxiliaries and the Cardinal Emeritus John Njue.

Bishop Burns in his visit to Kenya also wore the hat of a board member of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS). CRS works in the most remote parts of the world, preaching the Gospel through humanitarian relief and development programs. In this role, Bishop Burns met with representatives of CRS- Kenya during the week of June 18 to the 21. Bishop Burns was able to see firsthand the many projects the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) are doing in Africa and the positive impact they have on ordinary citizens who have no access to clean water, nutrition, school and practically left in poverty by their government. In most of the communities served by CRS, they are the only hope. CRS is active in the Catholic Dioceses of Isiolo, Marsabit, Kisumu among many others. For his visit, Bishop Burns was able to visit the Diocese of Isiolo and inspect the work done by CRS there. He was also able to visit with many members of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops who attended CRS events.

On June 22, Bishop Burns spent the day at the Subukia National Shrine. Subukia is locally known as the Village of Mary Mother of God. At this Marian shrine, Bishop Burns celebrated the Eucharist with the Catholic Women Association (CWA) of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Ruiru Kenya, who happened to be celebrating the end of their retreat. It was a day of great joy for the CWA women and for Bishop Burns.

On June 23, Bishop Burns visited the Archdiocese of Nyeri where Father Charles Githinji, Pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church Dallas come from. He was welcomed and hosted by Archbishop Anthony Muheria, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nyeri. He celebrated Mass at Mary Mother of God Parish, Mweiga Nyeri which is my home parish. It was a joyous occasion for the people of Mweiga to see Bishop Burns and for bishop to see the community that formed my faith. So joyous was the occasion that the community of Mary Mother of God gave Bishop Burns a goat!

While in the Archdiocese of Nyeri, Bishop Burnsalso celebrated the Eucharist for the Mary Mother of God school at Mweiga and visited Christ the King seminary. He also visited my family and prayed and blessed my parents’ graves, thanking the community for nurturing vocations and encouraged them to continue to pray for more vocations to priesthood and religious life.

The second leg of Bishop Burns’ episcopal visit took him to Uganda, where he continued his mission of faith and service.

Bishop Burns arrived in Kampala, Uganda on the morning of June 25. His first engagement was in Nabulagala, Uganda, where he was to concelebrate Mass with the Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, commemorating 145 years since the day the first Eucharistic celebration was celebrated upon the arrival of the missionaries at Nabulagala. In the mass, over 300 children received their First Holy Communion! On this day, Bishop Burns also celebrated 41 years of his priesthood. In his message to the people of Nabulagala, Bishop Burns noted that the same Jesus celebrated at Nabulagala 145 years ago, is the same one he has served for 41 years, and the same one received for the first time by over 300 children.

Later that day, Bishop Burns and his entourage visited the tombs of the Kabakas (Kings who ruled Uganda, and who welcomed the missionaries). He also visited the Saint Mary Cathedral, Rubaga which is the parent cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kampala.

On the second day of his Uganda episcopal visit Bishop Burns visited two Martyrs shrines. Munyonyo Martyrs shrine and Namugongo Martyrs shrine.

Historically it was in Munyonyo where all the King’s Christian pageboys were captured and sentenced to death at Namugongo (the Kingdom’s designated place for execution).

Munyonyo Martyrs Catholic Shrine is the martyrdom place of leaders in Royal enclave; St. Andrew Kaggwa and St. Denis Ssebugwawo – Uganda Martyrs killed by King Mwanga II on 26 May 1886 and canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1964. It is also a place where in 1886 Saint Charles Lwanga – leader of Christian community in Uganda baptized St. Kizito, St. Mbaga, St. Gyavira and St. Muggaga. At the time of his Martyrdom, St. Kizito was 14 years old and the youngest of the Martyrs of Uganda.

Later on, the same day, Bishop Burns visited Namugongo Ugandan Martyrs’ Shrine. About the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican converts who were martyred for their faith at Namugongo. On the spot where St. Charles Lwanda was murdered, the Uganda Martyrs Shrine now stands as a memorial of his and other martyrs’ faith. The visit concluded with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist at the Ugandan Martyrs Shrine Namugongo honoring the martyr’s legacy and their strength of faith.

The tour of both shrines provided deep insights into the early days of Christianity in Uganda and the sacrifices made by the first missionaries and the early native converts.

Bishop Burns’ visit concluded the same way it started, with a Eucharistic celebration at the Divine Mercy Parish, Kariobangi in the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

Bishop Burns’ visit to Africa was a testament to the enduring bonds of faith and the shared mission of the Church across continents. The visit not only strengthened the relationship between the Diocese of Dallas and the communities in Kenya and Uganda but also highlighted the universal nature of the Church’s mission. The bishop’s appreciation for the warm hospitality and the rich cultural heritage he experienced was evident throughout his journey. His visit left a lasting impact, inspiring hope, unity, and a deeper sense of shared purpose among all who had the privilege of meeting him.

It was a profound honor to accompany my Bishop on this pilgrimage. I am ever thankful for all the people who planned for this trip, accompanied the bishop on his pilgrimage, welcomed and hosted us and more importantly prayed for us. I pray that the blood of the martyrs may water the seed of faith in your life. Martyrs of Uganda, Pray for Us!

Father Charles Githinji is the pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas.