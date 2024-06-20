Scroll Top
Father Dankasa: Finding God in moments of spiritual dryness
June 20, 2024

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

As people of faith, we are all on a journey toward God. The reason we go to church or call ourselves Christians is our desire to be with God when our earthly journey is over. Our faith teaches us that there is life after death and that we shall live in eternity with God if we keep His commandments and remain in His ways. Our love for God draws us toward Him and fuels our desire to be with Him. Although our human imperfections make it difficult to remain faithful to God’s ways all the time, God’s mercies sustain our hope and give us reason to keep trying to stay in God’s paths regardless of our shortcomings.

Sometimes spiritual desolation pulls people away from the faith. Spiritual desolation can lead to a lack of fulfillment, often due to a feeling of dryness or confusion about the purpose of life. When a person begins to lose the sense of the active role of God in his life, a certain spiritual dryness sets in and brings desolation. St. Ignatius characterizes spiritual desolation as a time when a person begins to withdraw from God’s active presence in his life.

There are times when we feel some sense of desolation or lack of fulfillment in our faith lives. This is a time of spiritual dryness. Many people have either left the Church or abandoned God totally because of spiritual desolation. It’s hard to know or understand completely the struggles that some people go through in their search for spiritual or religious identity. Different people have different unique stories, and in the process of searching for meaning, some end up with the feeling that God is absent in their struggles. But I promise you that God is still not far from you. I want to encourage those who are battling with their faith — whether to remain or not, whether to keep believing or not — that your best solution is not to stay away from the faith but to dig even deeper into it. We understand the mystery of God even more when we open to Him more and trust Him, especially at those moments when it’s difficult to do so. And don’t forget the power of the sacraments you have received.

The sacraments we receive through the Church help us on our faith journey and bestow graces that sustain us. We’re enriched by the grace of the sacraments which help us grow and mature in our faith. For us to find fulfillment and meaning in the faith, we must strive to keep the commitments that the grace of the sacraments bestows on us. As recipients of the Church’s sacraments, our commitments include remaining faithful to our baptismal promises in which we rejected Satan and all his empty promises. It also includes remaining an active participant in the activities of our faith and remaining active and helpful to our local churches. We grow stronger in faith when we identify ourselves with our faith community, support each other, and become an active hand in parish life and activities. Can you imagine a local church or parish where all sacramental members remain aloof, passive, and unengaged in the life and activities of the local church? The Church needs us in order to continue God’s mission on Earth, and each of us must find a way to be part of this mission. Active and engaged participation in faith communities can help keep our spiritual lives from becoming dry.

Those of us who have received the sacraments of the Church must be aware that the graces we receive in the sacraments do not expire and we should continue to walk in the Lord and desire to know Him more. When you feel down or have a sense of desolation in your faith journey, don’t stay away. Don’t quit. Rather, remain steadfast and keep seeking God’s grace. By staying close to the Church and her sacraments, you will find God in your situation.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022