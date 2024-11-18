Scroll Top
Father Bayer: Understanding Church teachings and defending the dignity of life
November 18, 2024

By Father John Bayer
Special to The Texas Catholic

As another election concludes, Catholics should remember we are responsible for helping to unify our country. One way to do that is to announce together the Church’s prophetic call to both parties.

In this election cycle, politicians from the two major political parties in the country unfortunately agreed on at least one thing: support for In-Vitro Fertilization. Whichever party we support, we should try to pull it away from this error striking at the relationship between technology, marriage, and life.

There are different reasons people use IVF. Some use it to bypass the natural order and produce children outside of a heterosexual union. Others use it to control their children by selecting them for life (or death) according to the desirability of their genetics. The grave immorality of such actions is, I think, still easy for most people to understand. But the judgment becomes more difficult for many people, when IVF is used to overcome the great suffering experienced by infertile spouses. Spouses who suffer infertility deserve our solidarity and compassion. Given the tremendous joy of children, and the natural purpose of marriage, it is hard to imagine how acutely they might suffer from infertility, at least until God shows them His plan for their union.

Why does the Catholic faith oppose IVF? “The Catechism of the Catholic Church” devotes many passages to infertility and such technological interventions (#2373-2379). In such a short space as this, let me quote just one passage and develop it. Interventions such as IVF “dissociate the sexual act from the procreative act. The act which brings the child into existence is no longer an act by which two persons give themselves to one another, but one that ‘entrusts the life and identity of the embryo into the power of doctors and biologists and establishes the domination of technology over the origin and destiny of the human person. Such a relationship of domination is in itself contrary to the dignity and equality that must be common to parents and children.’ ‘Under the moral aspect procreation is deprived of its proper perfection when it is not willed as the fruit of the conjugal act, that is to say, of the specific act of the spouses’ union.’”

From this passage, it is clear that the Church’s objection to IVF is not concerned simply with immoral side effects, like the terrifying moment someone assumes the authority to let one embryonic human being live and to destroy another because of its perceived weakness; or the tortuous separation that I suspect often happens when “surrogates” give up the children they have carried in their wombs, cruelly severing all the physiological and psychological attachments our nature is designed to foster during pregnancy and birth. The objection concerns more than such things, because the Church understands that something is wrong with IVF itself and not just what could surround the procedure. The essential problem is that IVF replaces the marital embrace and separates it from procreation. Like contraception, IVF separates conception from the delight of spousal union – to the detriment of both.

Children deserve to come into this world through the embodied union achieved by their parents. Thus, they are to be desired as love’s literal fruit and to be received as gifts of God rather than as products of our own artifice.

Of course, every child conceived through IVF shares in the same dignity as every other person. IVF is just one of many ways in which our human origins — for all of us — can be burdened by the reality of sin. (Besides Jesus, we know only one immaculately conceived person!) The Church’s teaching does not in any way imply that there is something wrong with the children themselves; on the contrary, she insists as she does precisely to affirm their human dignity.

Our culture sometimes tries anxiously to find solutions to our problems through technology, with the sad effect of ignoring and even harming our nature further. I’m not a doctor, but those I trust lead me to believe that infertility can have many causes, and some of them can be traced to our culture’s hubristic reliance upon technology. Infertility is rising at the same time that artificial endocrine disrupters are being found in our products and our environment; and important facts about women’s health are not known by doctors who blithely prescribe things like hormonal contraception without a holistic understanding of its effects — to give only two examples. Technology is very good when we use it to serve nature, but not when we use it cavalierly to ignore or even override nature.

I imagine the pain of infertility can be immense. Let us pray that spouses struggling with infertility find good doctors — those who are experts in the marvelous and multi-dimensional design of our nature, and who know how to serve that nature physically, psychologically, and spiritually. Let us also pray and advocate so that society will be led by politicians who cherish nature and promote truly salutary resources to overcome infertility.

Father John Bayer, O. Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas in Irving.

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Father Bayer: Listening at the Dallas Synod

Plans are well underway for the 2024 Synod — that big meeting to advise the bishop about the spiritual, material and administrative situation of the Dallas Diocese. Essential to its success are the “listening sessions” now taking place: two years of honest and charitable dialogue for the good of the Church and her mission in the world.

20 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022