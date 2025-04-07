Father Arthur Unachukwu appointed Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia, and Vicar for Clergy 

The Diocese of Dallas is pleased to announce that Bishop Edward J. Burns has appointed Reverend Arthur Unachukwu as Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia, and Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Dallas, effective immediately. Previously held by Bishop Gregory Kelly before his appointment as diocesan bishop to the Diocese of Tyler, these roles are vital to the governance and ministry of the Diocese of Dallas.

In his role as Vicar General, Father Unachukwu will work directly with the Bishop, exercising unique ecclesiastical authority to help govern the whole Diocese according to the vision of the Bishop. As Moderator of the Curia, he will coordinate the work of the various diocesan offices so that the initiatives of the Pastoral Center are effectively accomplished. Finally, in his role as Vicar for Clergy, he will serve as the primary point of contact at the Pastoral Center for priests and deacons in order to support their pastoral ministry and ensure that their material and spiritual needs are met.

After finishing his undergraduate degree at the University of Dallas and completing seminary formation at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston, Texas, Father Unachukwu was ordained to the priesthood on July 16, 2011, for the Diocese of Dallas. He served as parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in McKinney for the next two years, before being appointed chaplain of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 2013. In 2020, Father Unachukwu was appointed pastoral administrator of Holy Cross Parish and St. Anthony Parish in Dallas, as well as Associate Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Dallas. He remained in these positions for three years.

In 2023, Father Unachukwu traveled to Washington, D.C., to serve as Associate Director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He returned to Dallas in 2024 as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. He will continue to serve the faithful there through June 30, 2025, when a new pastor will be appointed to the parish. Father Unachukwu has also served on the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, College of Consultors, and Priest Personnel Board.

In making his decision to appoint Father Unachukwu, Bishop Burns reflects that “From the time of his priestly ordination, Father Arthur Unachukwu has demonstrated a passion and a zeal for serving the Church. His priestly life and ministry have included a number of different experiences, from serving in a parish as a parochial vicar, Campus Ministry at SMU, serving as pastor at Holy Cross and at St. Thomas Aquinas, serving in the Clergy Office of the Diocese, and also serving the Church on the national level at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C. Father Arthur comes to this position with a sincere care and concern for the priests and people of the Diocese of Dallas. I know that Father Arthur will be a blessing to all of us as he begins his new responsibilities. I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this capacity. May God continue to bless him and all the work of the Diocese of Dallas.”

Bishop Burns asks the faithful to pray for Father Unachukwu in his new role and for the Diocese of Dallas.