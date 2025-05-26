Diocese of Dallas announces new clergy assignments

The following clergy appointments and assignments for the Diocese of Dallas are effective July 1, 2025 unless otherwise noted.

CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Victor Bartolotta has been assigned Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas. Father Bartolotta has been a Priest in Residence at Divine Mercy of our Lord Parish, Mesquite.

Reverend James Dorman has been appointed Chaplain of St. Jude Chapel, Dallas, and Chaplain of Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas. Father Dorman has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Rita Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Ryan Hiaeshutter has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas. Father Hiaeshutter has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Reverend Oscar Mora has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dallas. Father Mora is returning to the Diocese.

Reverend Miguel Sotelo has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Dallas. Father Sotelo has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Mark Parish, Plano.

Reverend Luke Turner, OSB has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Dallas. Father Turner is returning to the Diocese.

EASTERN DEANERY

Reverend Sinu Joseph has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Rockwall. Father Joseph is returning to the Diocese.

NORTH CENTRAL DEANERY

Reverend Mr. Steven Kalinowski, FSSP will be appointed Parochial Vicar of Mater Dei Parish, Irving, following his ordination to the priesthood on May 28, 2025.

*Reverend Allen-Michael Muench has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell. Father Muench is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Wilson Paculan has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas. Father Paculan is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Mathias Peter has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney. Father Peter is new to the Diocese.

*Reverend David Piquer has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Juan Diego Parish, Dallas. Father Piquer is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Peter Raad has been appointed Parochial Vicar of All Saints Parish, Dallas. Father Raad is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Juan Torres has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Mary Immaculate Parish, Farmers Branch. Father Torres has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Juan Diego Parish, Dallas.

NORTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Artemio Patiño has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Parish, Dallas. Father Patiño has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Juan Esteban Rojas has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Divine Mercy of our Lord Parish, Mesquite. Father Rojas has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Dallas.

Reverend Zachary Webb has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of St. Pius X Parish, Dallas, and will continue to serve as Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Dallas. Father Webb has been serving as Formation Advisor at Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving.

NORTHERN DEANERY

*Reverend Bryce Baumann has been appointed Priest in Residence for a summer assignment at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, McKinney, before returning to Rome to continue further studies. Father Baumann is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend William Mobley has been appointed Priest in Residence for a summer assignment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Plano, effective May 26, 2025, before returning to Washington D.C. to continue further studies.

*Reverend Peter Whitfield has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mark Parish, Plano. Father Whitfield is a newly ordained priest of the Diocese.

Reverend Kevin Wilwert has been appointed Pastoral Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Denison. Father Wilwert has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Coppell.

Reverend Felipe Vives has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne. Father Vives has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, McKinney.

SOUTHEAST DEANERY

Reverend Richard Alarcón has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Santa Clara of Assisi Parish, Dallas. Father Alarcón is returning to the Diocese.

Reverend Angel Ríos García, OFM Cap. has been appointed Sacramental Minister of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Dallas. He has been serving as Sacramental Minister of Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos-St. Theresa Quasi-Parish, Dallas.

SOUTHWEST DEANERY

Reverend Danilo Ramos has been appointed Priest in Residence at Holy Cross Parish and Saint Anthony Parish, Dallas. Father Ramos has been serving as Sacramental Minister at Corpus Christi Parish, Ferris.

Reverend Joseph Minh Nguyen, SDD has been appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Vietnamese Parish, Grand Prairie. Father Nguyen is new to the Diocese.

Reverend Salvador Guzmán has been appointed Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Ferris. Father Guzmán has been serving as Pastor of St. Pius X Parish, Dallas.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Reverend César Charles Garza has been appointed Spiritual Director for Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Father Garza is new to the Diocese, arriving from the Diocese of Austin.

Reverend Bryan Heyer has been appointed Formation Advisor for Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving. Father Heyer is new to the Diocese, arriving from the Diocese of Victoria.

RETIREMENTS & DEPARTURES

Reverend Ramiro Alvarez is returning to his home diocese. Father Alvarez has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Mary Immaculate Parish, Farmers Branch.

Reverend Stephen Bierschenk has retired, effective June 30, 2025. Father Bierschenk has been serving as Chaplain of St. Jude Chapel, Dallas.

Reverend Francis Xavier Bui, SDD has been assigned outside of the Diocese by his religious superior. Father Bui has been serving as Pastor of St. Joseph Vietnamese Parish, Grand Prairie.

Reverend Michael Cunningham, FSSP has been assigned outside of the Diocese by his religious superior, effective July 15, 2025. Father Cunningham has been serving as Parochial Vicar of Mater Dei Parish, Irving.

Reverend Stephen J. Mocio has retired, effective June 30, 2025. Father Mocio has been serving as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Denison.

Reverend Russell Mower has retired, effective May 15, 2025. Father Mower has been serving as Formation Advisor for Holy Trinity Seminary, Irving.

Reverend Nam Van Nguyen, SDD has been assigned outside of the Diocese by his religious superior. Father Nguyen has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish, Dallas.

*Indicates a Newly Ordained Priest