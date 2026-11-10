Diocese in the News, October 2026

October 2026 Diocese in the News

In the October 2026 episode of Diocese in the News, we highlight the Diocese of Dallas’ 2026 Parish Leadership Conference, held October 3rd at Bishop Lynch High School, which welcomed more than 900 parish ministry leaders and volunteers.

While parish leaders gathered to strengthen their mission of sharing the Gospel, another diocesan event was making a difference in the lives of Catholic school students.

The Diocese of Dallas’ annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament on September 28th raised more than $735,000 for tuition assistance, pushing the tournament’s 16-year fundraising total past $10 million.