Diocese announces Lucy and Tom Burns as tournament chairs

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced March 7 that Lucy and Tom Burns will serve as the chairs for the 15th annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament with CHRISTUS Health as the continued title sponsor. The tournament, scheduled for Sept. 22 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, provides need-based tuition assistance and scholarships for students attending kindergarten through eighth grade at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the Burns family to help us continue to grow this important mission,” Kelly Halaszyn, senior director of development for the Diocese of Dallas, said.

Tom Burns is a managing director at Affinius Capital (formerly Square Mile Capital). He is responsible for sourcing, negotiating, and structuring transactions focusing on Texas and the western U.S. He originates bridge, construction, and fixed rate life company loans with production in excess of $1 billion per annum. Prior to joining Square Mile in 2019, Tom was a managing director in Deutsche Bank’s Commercial Real Estate group in Dallas, Texas, where he oversaw the office and sourced, negotiated, and structured commercial real estate loans in excess of $10 billion for Texas and the Midwest region. He worked for Deutsche Bank in New York and Los Angeles before moving to Dallas. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, he worked in investment sales and financing at Transwestern Capital Advisors in Beverly Hills, California.

Tom received his Bachelor of Science in economics and human and organizational development from Vanderbilt University, and a Master of Science in real estate development from Columbia University. A native of Pasadena, California, he attended Catholic schools from kindergarten through his years at Loyola High School in Los Angeles. He is engaged with professional organizations and Catholic-affiliated charities in the community. He has been the co-chair of the Christ the King Golf Tournament since 2019 and is on the planning committee for the Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament. He currently serves on the board of the Folsom Institute of Real Estate at SMU; he is a co-chair of the Class of 2010 Scholarship Fund for the MSRED program at Columbia University; he is the alumni class representative for Loyola High School; and he has served as co-chair of Cristo Rey Dallas College Preparatory School’s Cristo Clays event for 2021, 2022, and 2024. He is a prior board member of the Texas Real Estate Council and the Men’s Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Tom is also an avid golfer and a member of the Dallas and Los Angeles Country Club.

Lucy Burns was born and raised in Dallas and currently holds the position of partner at Billingsley Company. Lucy is responsible for the company’s 5.5 million square foot office portfolio. Her responsibilities include portfolio strategy, construction, marketing, management, and finance. Lucy has focused on creating communities that deliver outstanding amenities and quality service to companies of all sizes. She began her career in New York at Lehman Brothers followed by roles with Groupe Arnault in New York and the Ratkovich Company in Los Angeles.

Lucy received her undergraduate degree from Davidson College and her graduate degree from Columbia University. She serves on the Hockaday board of trustees, the board of the Dallas Museum of Art, the board of the Dallas Regional Chamber, the Dallas Advisory Board of Amegy Bank, and the Dallas Advisory Board for the Trust for Public Land.

The couple, parishioners at Christ the King Catholic Church since 2015, have four children who have attended Christ the King Catholic School since 2018.

For additional information about the 15th annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament or supporting tuition assistance for Catholic Schools, visit https://bishopsgolf.org/ or contact Robyn Trowbridge, associate director of events and stewardship, by email at [email protected] or by calling 214-379-2826.