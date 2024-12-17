Scroll Top
Father Dankasa: Creating balance and harmony: The year in review
December 17, 2024

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

At the beginning of every year, we make resolutions about how we want to live out the new year. Of course, in the coming days we will hear more about new year’s resolutions from many different people. But I thought that before I make any resolutions for the new year, I would love to reflect on how this year has been. One of my goals when this year began was to bring more balance into my busy life and to create a stronger harmony between the different aspects of my life — as a person, a priest, and a pastor. In trying to be all these things and remain focused at the same time, I know I have to do a lot of balancing.

The journey to discovering and maintaining balance — especially between work and rest, giving and receiving, striving and surrendering — is a long, slow one, and the goal is hard to reach. Balance isn’t just about dividing time evenly; it’s also about aligning life with what truly matters and creating harmony within oneself and with one’s surroundings. For those of us who are priests and pastors, our roles create a constant journey of seeking and maintaining balance — a balance between the demands of ministry and the care of our own souls, between serving others and nurturing our own relationship with God. Balance in this vocation is not simply about managing time; it is about embodying Christ’s peace in all aspects of our lives.

As the year unfolded, I realized that balance is not an end point; it is a process that is dynamic and fluid. There were moments this year when things seemed to be perfectly aligned and moments when things seemed overwhelming. Through these moments, I’ve learned that balance requires awareness, intention, and, most importantly, grace. And through the challenges and graces of priestly life, I have come to understand balance as a process of discernment that is ongoing in my life.

A very important point in my quest for balance this year has been a focus on self-care. Balance begins with self-care. Self-care here includes the need for rest, reflection, and rejuvenation. Each time I have paid attention to these three areas and have maintained proper self-care, I have realized that I became even more active in other areas of my life. The harmony method that I learned this year that helps me in my pursuit of balance is the concept of caring for the caregiver. As priests, we are caregivers. We serve. And service is grace, not strength. Whether I am celebrating the sacraments, counseling parishioners, or simply being present in their lives, I’ve seen how balance comes from loving service rooted in God’s grace, not from my own strength. Therefore, I am especially conscious of the need to understand that to serve others effectively, we must care for ourselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually. This means that service and rest are two essentials. In this sense, rest does not become a luxury. It is a necessity for avoiding burnout.

As humans, there are a few important points we must recognize and practice to create balance in our lives. The first is knowing how to prioritize. It is important to understand what really deserves our attention and energy. When I was searching for balance this year, I found out very quickly that not everything can (or should) be on top of the list. Therefore, I struggled to focus on letting go of unnecessary commitments to make room for what truly nourishes me. In whatever facet of life you find yourself, creating a balance to serve and to live is very important. This means that there is a time to say yes and a time to say no in order to achieve true harmony in life. Setting boundaries that will aid you in choosing to say either yes or no might be challenging, but it is necessary. Saying no to others or to certain things means sometimes saying yes to your own peace and well-being.

Looking at balance with a spiritual lens, finding balance can teach us to trust the ebb and flow of life. For us to create a spiritually balanced life, we must learn to surrender control and to trust that there is a time for everything, a time to take action and a time to remain still, a time to hold on and a time to let go (Ecclesiastes. 3:1-8). Our spiritual life and deep-rooted faith can help us to pass through the highs and lows of life with joyful harmony.

Through this year, I’ve been reminded that balance flows from living in alignment with God’s will. And there were certainly moments of imbalance! But as I have pursued balance and harmony, particularly in my work and ministry this year, I have learned that creating balance involves centering on the Eucharist and keeping Christ at the heart of all I do through frequent prayer and reflection. I have learned that balance involves delegating with trust, that is, empowering lay leaders to share in the work of the Church. I have learned that balance involves cultivating the need for rest, which means creating time for spiritual retreats, exercise, and personal renewal to sustain my ministry for the long term. This year has been a reminder that my vocation is not about doing everything; it is about faithfully responding to God’s call.

As you read this article, and as we look forward to the coming year, I would invite you to reflect deeply on how you as an individual can develop and maintain a greater sense of balance and harmony in your life. It takes both the spiritual and the psychological to attain proper balance and harmony. Achieving balance may involve making time for meditation and reflection; it may demand intentionality in creating personal time-outs to recharge our spirits. We must also humbly understand our imperfections and recognize that seeking balance, imperfect though the results may be, is a step toward living in harmony with Christ, trusting that He will provide for us what we cannot provide for ourselves. Working toward balance is the journey, not the destination. Balance helps us to reconcile what we deeply desire with what the world actually throws at us. But ultimately we must allow God to help us in our human search for balance. Without Him, we can do nothing (John 15.5).

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Modern man listens more to witness than teachers

By Father Jacob Dankasa Special to The Texas Catholic The last words of a beloved one are very important. In…

16 Jun 2022
Father Dankasa: Bringing the young back to the Church

When the Lord appeared to two of his followers on their way to Emmaus, it was obvious that the men were cold, disappointed, and confused about all that had happened in recent times, especially the crucifixion of the man called Jesus. They were at a loss as to what they could do now that he was no more. And even though they had heard rumors of his rising, they couldn’t verify that they were true. This was a cold moment, a moment of decision. Should they continue to believe in the teachings of a man who had died, or begin a different way of life? It’s obvious that the discouragement of these two disciples at this point far outstripped their hope.

15 Jul 2022
Father Dankasa: A missionary culture that heals

When I was reflecting on what to write for this column, I thought of the story of the Good Samaritan as narrated in the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37. But the term “missionary culture” kept popping into my head. I had no idea what a missionary culture would be in this context, and I haven’t heard or read about it before. But with further reflection and prayer I concluded that I could come to a new definition of the term “missionary culture” in light of the inspiration I was receiving. I wish to share with you the product of my reflection on what I understand “missionary culture” to mean in the context of the parable of the Good Samaritan.

18 Aug 2022
Father Dankasa: Opening the door to receiving God’s grace

Grace is defined as an unmerited favor we receive from God. It’s freely given through God’s benevolence, and God bestows His grace upon anyone He chooses. By our creation as God’s children, every human is potentially a recipient of God’s grace, especially those who draw closer to Him.

19 Sep 2022
Father Dankasa: When I run toward God

We have all experienced moments of varying emotions — some sad, some happy. Humans have different ways of handling or showing emotions, and being emotional is not always a negative thing. In fact, I feel that emotions bring out our humanity, and we must not be shy or afraid to show emotion even as we try to control outbursts of excessive and negative emotions.

12 Oct 2022
Father Dankasa: When God says ‘No’

I once read a story of a little girl who kept praying and asking God to give her a bicycle, but she never got one. Her friends began to tease and laugh at her that God didn’t answer her prayers. But the girl responded to them and said, “He did. God said ‘No.’”

13 Nov 2022
Father Dankasa: My heart is God’s dwelling place

As God lives in our hearts, we need to keep them clean so that we can hear his voice. A clean heart avoids places that pollute the mind; a clean heart speaks words that build, not destroy; a clean heart catches the tongue before it gets loose into profanity; a clean heart listens to others and is empathetic to others’ needs; a clean heart doesn’t wish evil for anyone.

14 Dec 2022
Father Dankasa: Parents as family spiritual leaders

As we come into a new year, many of us are contemplating how we’ll live in this new year. Many of us have made — or are still making — new year’s resolutions. As we all contemplate what our resolutions will be, let’s remember to allow the Holy Spirit to lead us in making our resolutions, and then to help us keep them. Make your new resolutions a point of prayer.

13 Jan 2023
Father Dankasa: Finding your prayer request tracker

By Father Jacob Dankasa Special to The Texas Catholic People of faith believe in the power and efficacy of prayer…

08 Feb 2023
Father Dankasa: Two voices in one

Have you ever wondered why Jesus told one of his closest friends — Peter — to “Get behind me, Satan!”? (Matthew 16:23). This was the man who had just proclaimed that Jesus was “… the Messiah, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16), and Jesus had responded in the presence of everyone, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father” (Matthew 16:17). But almost immediately this conversation changed, and Jesus referred to him as “Satan.” Note that this conversation occurred after Jesus had told his disciples about his coming suffering, and that it would lead to his dying on the cross. Then Peter took him aside and said, in more modern terms, “No way. Ain’t gonna happen.” Ordinarily, we should be happy with a friend who comes to us at a time of trouble and says, as Peter said to Jesus, “God forbid, Lord! No such thing shall ever happen to you” (Matthew 16:22). But Jesus was not fooled by that gesture because, although it sounded caring and concerned, it was a voice from the Enemy.

09 Mar 2023
Father Dankasa: Now that Lent is over

Every year we commemorate the season of Lent, which culminates with the celebration of Easter. This is always a reflective season that helps us examine our spiritual lives, identify with the suffering of Jesus, and share in the glory of His resurrection at Easter. During the season of Lent many of us resolve to model our lives on the example of Christ. During Lent, Christians take up Lenten observances such as fasting, almsgiving and prayer, and many Catholics abstain from several things in order to attach themselves more closely to God. Some of us gave up certain behaviors, foods, practices and places as part of Lent. Now that Lent is over and Easter Sunday has come and gone, what next? What happens to our abstinence, those things we gave up? What happens to the renewed prayer life that we had during Lent? What happens to our acts of charity and almsgiving that we exercised during Lent? Are they going to be our new way of life, or will we abandon them and go back to our “former ways”?

19 Apr 2023