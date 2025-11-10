Scroll Top

Chapel, center provide spiritual home for UTD community

November 10, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

RICHARDSON — When Bishop Edward J. Burns first saw University of Texas at Dallas students lining the hallway for the celebration of a Mass six years ago, he knew the campus ministry needed a home.

Now that vision has come to life.

Bishop Burns celebrated a Mass Oct. 21 for the dedication of the Tinker Catholic Student Center and the new St. Pier Giorgio Frassati Chapel within the center, serving the University of Texas at Dallas.

“I want you to know, as your shepherd, that this is your spiritual home,” Bishop Burns said to the Tinker Catholic Student Center community during his homily for the Mass. “I want you to know in all that you do here on campus, and in the years that you spend here, that this where you can come and indeed encounter the Lord.”

Bishop Burns said he first witnessed the need for a dedicated Catholic presence at the University of Texas at Dallas after encountering UTD students at the celebration of a Mass at All Saints Catholic Church and then later celebrating an Ash Wednesday Mass on campus in 2019. That service filled a large classroom to capacity, with students lining the hallway.

“With that, I just knew we had to do something for this wonderful campus of UTD,” Bishop Burns said, adding the students’ eagerness for the sacraments made it clear to him that a permanent campus ministry was essential. “Brick by brick, gift by gift, prayer by prayer, something sacred now has been built — not only a chapel of stone but a community of faith.”

A place to worship

Father Tymo Ksiazkiewicz, who serves as the Tinker Catholic Student Center’s chaplain, said the dedication of the St. Pier Giorgio Frassati Chapel marks a milestone for the center. He called the chapel “a long-awaited worship space for the student community” that reflects the heart of Catholic life, noting its design draws students into the Mass by emphasizing two pillars: the Lord’s presence in the Word of God and in the Eucharist on the altar.

“The celebration of the Eucharist is the ‘source and summit’ of the Christian life,” he said, quoting the Second Vatican Council. “It’s truly inspiring to see how this beautiful new space invites students to fully embrace the sacraments in such a sacred and welcoming environment.”

Josh Salinas, director of the Diocese of Dallas office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries, added the center and new chapel provide the growing faith community at UTD a much-needed space to flourish.

“Before, there was no true place of worship,” Salinas said. “This building is a physical sign that the Church wants to be present in students’ lives. It’s a refuge for Catholics — a home for those who belong to Christ’s kingdom. This chapel is both a physical and spiritual investment.”

Salinas added that the Tinker Catholic Student Center is in a prime location, visible to students every day.

“It’s like a beacon; you know exactly where Christ is present,” he said. “That visibility sparks curiosity. People ask, ‘What is this?’ and step inside. A clean, welcoming space opens the door for evangelization.”

The St. Pier Giorgio Frassati Chapel chapel nearly doubles the size of the previous worship area. Without donor support, the growth of the UTD campus ministry center would not have been possible, according to Father Ksiazkiewicz.

“We are deeply grateful to all our donors and people of goodwill who have made this sacred place a reality,” Father Ksiazkiewicz said, noting that with the chapel’s opening, he anticipates exponential growth in the student faith community. “As Dostoevsky so eloquently put it, ‘beauty will save the world’ — and indeed, many are drawn to the beautiful simplicity of this new worship space.”

Audrey and Dan Tinker said that ever since they heard about the devout student body at UTD that seemed to be “sheep without a shepherd” and in need of a permanent place to call their own, the couple wanted to get involved in the Catholic center and chapel project.

“After meeting Father Tymo and many of the students at UTD, it validated our hope that this can be a center for prayer, studying, discernment, fellowship, and faith development for decades of students to come,” the Tinkers said, adding that they would not be surprised if “this community grows dramatically and can even lead to vocations” in the Catholic Church.

“It warms our heart to see such a diverse group of students having such a large and vibrant facility just steps from campus that they can call their own,” the couple said. “They will build lifelong relationships and have countless memories from an enriched college experience.”

Norma and Harry Longwell called the St. Pier Giorgio Frassati Chapel the centerpiece for the students to practice their faith while in college pursuing their lifelong careers.

“This is a critical time in their lives to perpetuate Christ as an integral part of it,” the Longwells said. “The chapel is a most sacred place as the dedication emphasized, and we pray it will be utilized by the entire Catholic student body and others at UT Dallas in fulfillment of Bishop Burns’ vision. Norma and I are blessed to be a part of making our Catholic faith participation more available to these students.”

A catalyst of faith

Kelly Pham, president of the Newman Ministry at UTD, said response from students and the local community to the center and chapel has been “overwhelmingly joyful.”

“From learning the news that we would have a new chapel and seeing progress made throughout the summer and fall with weekly updates, [it] had us all anticipating the moment the chapel would be open,” she said. “Since our dedication Mass, I’ll see students walking in and out of the chapel absorbing how much God is overflowing with his generosity.”

Pham said as the UTD Catholic community has continued to grow, the chapel now provides a much-needed sacred space.

“The environment elevates and uplifts how sacred it is to encounter Jesus in prayerful silence in our adoration chapel and with joy when celebrating Mass,” she said. “The space continues to foster intimacy and connection with Jesus.”

Beyond liturgy, the center aims to be a hub for evangelization and fellowship.

“Our main goal of the Tinker Catholic Student Center is to make God’s love real and felt among the students and throughout the University of Texas at Dallas campus,” Father Ksiazkiewicz said. “We hope this new chapel becomes a true catalyst, drawing students into a closer relationship with the Lord.”

With the center and chapel, Father Ksiazkiewicz said, it was important to create an environment where students could encounter the Lord in personal ways.

“By creating spaces for quiet personal prayer and for shared worship — where Christ truly becomes present in our midst,” he explained, “we’re helping everyone experience a deeper encounter with him.”

That vision, Father Ksiazkiewicz added, echoes Bishop Burns’ hope for the center to serve as a spiritual home.

“As the bishop himself said, ‘UTD students were sheep without a shepherd,’” Father Ksiazkiewicz said. “Now, with this new chapel at the Tinker Catholic Student Center, our students have a space they can truly call their spiritual home.”

According to Father Ksiazkiewicz, with the student center and chapel, students now have a place to study, relax, build community and friendships, and pray.

“It’s a profound grace and blessing to witness the bishop’s vision coming to fruition.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns consecrates the altar with holy oil on Oct. 21 during the dedication of the Tinker Catholic Student Center and the new St. Pier Giorgio Frassati Chapel within the center, which serves the University of Texas at Dallas community. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

