BREAKING: Habemus papam! White smoke rises from chimney of Sistine Chapel



By AC Wilmer

Catholic News Service

Vatican City, May 8, 2025 / 12:11 pm

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel today at 6:09 p.m. Rome time, signaling the College of Cardinals has chosen a new pope. Of the 133 cardinals sequestered in the Vatican since May 7, one has now been elected as the 267th leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

This story is developing.

Featured image: A crowd gathers on the afternoon of May 8, 2025, on St. Peter’s Square, hoping to catch a glimpse of smoke rising from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel. | Peter Gagnon / EWTN

