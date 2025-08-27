Bishop, superintendent release statement to community on Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

Bishop Edward J. Burns and Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools, released a joint statement Aug. 27 in response to the tragic school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The shooting, which occurred earlier that morning, claimed the lives of at least two children, injured 17 other people, including 14 children, and left the Catholic community in mourning.

In their message, Bishop Burns and Lambert called for prayers and reaffirmed their commitment to student safety.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with the families, staff, and community impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the statement read. “Please join us in lifting them in prayer, asking our Lord to receive into His loving embrace the children who lost their lives, healing to those who were injured, and comfort to all who mourn.”

In the statement, the bishop and superintendent acknowledged the anxiety such events cause among families in Dallas and emphasized that “the safety and well-being of your children is our highest priority.”

The statement also highlighted the diocese’s proactive security measures, noting that the diocesan security team continues to work closely with parishes and schools to strengthen safety protocols.

“We are deeply committed to maintaining secure environments where our children can learn, pray, and grow in faith without fear,” the statement read.

The statement concluded with a call to remain vigilant and faithful: “In these difficult times, we are called to be people of prayer and witnesses of Christ’s love.”

To read the full statement, visit dallascatholic.org.