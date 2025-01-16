Scroll Top
Bishop opens holy door, jubilee year with message of renewal
January 16, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

The faithful of the Diocese of Dallas gathered Dec. 29, 2024, at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the opening Mass of the Jubilee Year of Hope. Bishop Edward J. Burns presided over the celebration on the feast of the Holy Family, delivering a homily filled with reflections on faith, renewal, and the enduring message of hope.

“Hope is the central message of this jubilee,” Bishop Burns said. “It is an opportunity for genuine personal encounter with Jesus Christ, the door of salvation, whom the Church is charged to proclaim always and everywhere.”

In his homily, Bishop Burns highlighted the universal nature of the jubilee year, reminding those in attendance who packed the pews of the national shrine of Pope Francis’ call for all dioceses to join this celebration.

“Not all can travel to the Vatican to walk through the Holy Door, but here in our diocese, the door of our cathedral becomes significant,” Bishop Burns said, noting the special tradition of opening the Holy Door to symbolize the spiritual renewal offered during the jubilee. “We have that opportunity to be one with each other in this Jubilee Year of Hope here in the Diocese of Dallas.”

In Dallas, the cathedral shrine as well as Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Church in Dallas and St. Mary Catholic Church in Sherman have been designated as pilgrimage churches for the Jubilee Year.

The bishop shared moments from his ministry that reflected the hope rooted in the Christian life. Bishop Burns spoke of blessing expectant mothers and fathers, celebrating the gift of new life with them.

“In my prayer, I always pray for the mother, the father, and for the family who are preparing themselves for the new gift of life in their home as they are filled with hope,” he said, drawing a parallel to the anticipation of Christ’s birth celebrated during the Christmas season.

He also recounted his recent Christmas morning visit to the inmates at the Hutchins State Jail.

“On a day filled with despair for many who are separated from their families, these men also find hope in the promise of Christ’s love and forgiveness,” Bishop Burns reflected.

The Jubilee Year of Hope is particularly significant for the Diocese of Dallas as it follows the completion of the diocesan synod assembly held in early December.

“We here in the Diocese of Dallas are filled with hope about what the future has in store for us as a diocese,” the bishop said, “and as this diocese continues to grow, we know that our goal is to instill in the hearts of every man, woman, and child that Jesus Christ established this Church to be with us forever, that we may in turn instill hope in the heart of all those who believe.”

Stephanie Lira, center, joins others in praying during the celebration of the opening Mass of the Jubilee Year of Hope at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 29, 2024. (Michael Gresham/The Texas Catholic)

As the Jubilee Year begins, Bishop Burns encouraged the faithful to embrace their mission to be witnesses of hope in their communities. Quoting the Rite for the Opening of a Jubilee Year, he urged, “May hope spread to all who anxiously seek the Lord. May the way we live our lives speak to them so that they are open to the Lord, hold firm, take heart, and hope in the Lord. May the power of hope fill our days as we await with confidence the coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ, to whom be glory and praise.”

A jubilee or holy year is a special year in the life of the Church currently celebrated every 25 years. The most recent ordinary jubilee was in 2000, with Pope Francis calling for an Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy in 2015-2016.

Jubilee years have been held on regular intervals in the Catholic Church since 1300, but they trace their roots to the Jewish tradition of marking a jubilee year every 50 years.

According to the Vatican website for the jubilee, these years in Jewish history were “intended to be marked as a time to re-establish a proper relationship with God, with one another, and with all of creation, and involved the forgiveness of debts, the return of misappropriated land, and a fallow period for the fields.”

On Dec. 24, Pope Francis opened the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to launch the Holy Year. Coinciding with other diocesan celebrations Dec. 29, Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, opened holy doors at St. John Lateran, the pope’s cathedral.

Holy doors also were opened at Rome’s two other major basilicas, St. Mary Major and St. Paul Outside the Walls, Jan. 1 and Jan. 5 respectively. Pope Francis also opened holy doors Dec. 26 at Rome’s Rebibbia prison, which Vatican officials said was a papal first. Unlike the practice in the Year of Mercy, diocesan cathedrals will not designate their own holy doors.

Worldwide, the Jubilee Year of Hope will be marked by special liturgies, pilgrimages, and acts of service throughout 2025, offering opportunities for the faithful to deepen their relationship with Christ and share His hope with the world. Visit dallascatholic.org/jubilee2025 for information and updates on the Jubilee Year of Hope celebrations and events in the Diocese of Dallas.

Editor’s note: Maria Wiering of OSV News contributed to this story.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns leads prayers on the steps of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe prior to processing inside for the celebration of the opening Mass for the Jubilee Year of Hope on Dec. 29, 2024. (Michael Gresham/The Texas Catholic) Find more images from the celebration of the opening Mass for the Jubilee Year of Hope at https://thetexascatholic.smugmug.com/Opening-Mass-for-Jubilee-Year-of-Hope

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022