Bishop Lynch women’s soccer claims sixth state title

By Jeff Miller

Special to The Texas Catholic

Bishop Lynch High School senior midfielder Madison Murphy was stationed in front of the Houston St. Agnes Academy net, prepared to convert a left cross struck by freshman forward Mila Van Loggerenberg near the end line into a golden goal in overtime of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I girls state soccer final in Round Rock on March 6.

No need — the soaring cross came down just above the opposing goalkeeper and flew in. The Lady Friars won 1-0 to claim the program’s first state title since 2019 and sixth overall.

Murphy, a first-team all-state player, admitted her hopes for the season “kind of went a little down” after the team got off to what she called a rocky start. Bishop Lynch had lost multiple key players from a team that outscored its opponents 93-10 but lost in the state semifinals. Again, no need — Lynch finished 13-3-4, delivering the first championship in coach Michael Dawdy’s five seasons.

“Us finally winning the state title was just a testament to all those players that helped me build standards and quality of practices and a work ethic and not being OK with playing second fiddle,” Dawdy said. “I’m still having a hard time believing we’ve done what we set out to do, to be honest.”

Bishop Lynch’s previous trip to the final was in 2024, ending with a loss to district-rival Ursuline Academy of Dallas. Dawdy said he knew this year’s squad could handle challenges by its in-season performances against the Bears. They met again in this year’s state semifinals, the Lady Friars winning 2-1.

One other diocesan team reached a TAPPS soccer final this year — a first for the Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep men. The Fire lost the March 6 championship game of Division II to San Antonio Christian School, 3-2.

Cristo Rey got there by stunning Bullard Brook Hill School, 4-1, the only loss of the season for the two-time defending state winner.

“It was an historic year for us,” said third-year Fire coach Kenny Jaramillo, whose team finished 16-5-3.

“This season was a gift from God,” said junior wing Louis Benitez, a first-team all-stater. “Not only did we work every single day for six months, but we also connected as a family, which made us even stronger.”

Ursuline saw its string of consecutive state championships end at three with its semifinal loss. The Bears have won 31 titles, beginning in 1991.

“It’s tough being at Ursuline when the bar is always a state championship,” athletic director Stefanie Hill said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they handled all of the challenges that were thrown at them this year.”

Those challenges began when coach Darrin Hedges resigned last fall following seven seasons at the helm. The Bears finished 18-3-2 under interim coach Daniel Rivas. Ursuline was led in scoring by first-team all-state sophomore forward Ainsley Rice with 12 goals and three assists.

Bishop Lynch’s men also reached the state semifinals in Round Rock, their first appearance in the state tournament in six years. The Friars most recently won it all in 2010.

Bishop Lynch’s semifinal loss to Parish Episcopal came following 100 minutes of play, 20 total in two overtimes, and six rounds of penalty kicks. Play went beyond regulation thanks to freshman Raphael Reagins’ tying goal in the second half.

Stewart Brown stepped in as coach three years ago to take over the Bishop Lynch program.

“I targeted this year as an opportunity to make the state tournament and push for a championship,” Brown said. “To change the environment and the culture and the success of a high school program takes four years. To do it in three years says a lot about the senior leadership.”

Reaching the state tournament “was probably the best way to close my career,” said senior back Gaby Bonet , a first-team all-stater. “Doing it with the group of boys that I was with was monumental for me, because we’d been through it all.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Lynch High School senior midfielder Madison Murphy was stationed in front of the Houston St. Agnes Academy net, prepared to convert a left cross struck by freshman forward Mila Van Loggerenberg near the end line into a golden goal in overtime of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I girls state soccer final in Round Rock on March 6. (Photo courtesy of Bishop Lynch High School)