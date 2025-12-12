Bishop Burns releases Post-Synodal Pastoral Letter and Plan on Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

From staff reports

On December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas released his post-synodal pastoral letter and pastoral plan, marking the beginning of the next phase in the life of the local Church. The pastoral letter and plan set forth a vision and mission for renewal, calling all the faithful to deeper evangelization and formation while urging them to embrace their apostolic mission as missionary disciples of Christ.

“Filled with the hope of the Gospel and confident in the Lord’s promises, we stand at the beginning of a new chapter in the life of our local Church,” Bishop Burns said. “This is a summons to all to live the Gospel of Christ more faithfully and to become a missionary Church where every disciple knows they are called, chosen, and sent by Him.”

Bishop Burns called for the Diocese of Dallas Synod in February 2021, offering a historic response to the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic. Since then, thousands of people across the Diocese have shared their hopes and concerns through listening sessions, discussions, prayer, and discernment. In December 2024, nearly 300 delegates from parishes throughout the Diocese gathered for the Synod Assembly, voting on 376 resolutions.

Today, drawing on those resolutions and counsel from clergy and lay leaders, Bishop Burns presents his plan as a call to renewal, offering a clear vision for the Diocese of Dallas:

“To bring people to Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ to His people.”

The pastoral plan includes a new diocesan mission statement:

“The Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas calls all people to holiness through Jesus Christ, who is Priest, Prophet and King, by celebrating the sacraments, proclaiming the Gospel, strengthening families and individuals in their relationship with Christ, embracing missionary discipleship, and practicing faithful stewardship and governance, thereby preparing for enduring growth.”

Key themes of the pastoral letter and plan include fostering a culture of vocations, providing strong support for priests in their ministry, strengthening families and individuals through improved catechesis and sacramental preparation, and urging the practice of faithful stewardship to sustain diocesan growth and to form missionary disciples committed to living and sharing the Gospel.

“The fruit of our Synod is not merely a set of recommendations but a shared conviction about who we are as the Diocese of Dallas and what Christ asks of us in this time and place,” Bishop Burns said, adding that the pastoral plan serves as the framework for action items designed to give the faithful pathways to open their hearts to renewal by Jesus Christ and to embrace the mission He entrusts to His disciples.

Read Bishop Burns’ complete post-synodal pastoral letter and pastoral plan at dallascatholic.org/hope-of-the-gospel.