Skip to main content Scroll Top

Bishop Burns releases Post-Synodal Pastoral Letter and Plan on Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 12, 2025

From staff reports

On December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas released his post-synodal pastoral letter and pastoral plan, marking the beginning of the next phase in the life of the local Church. The pastoral letter and plan set forth a vision and mission for renewal, calling all the faithful to deeper evangelization and formation while urging them to embrace their apostolic mission as missionary disciples of Christ. 

“Filled with the hope of the Gospel and confident in the Lord’s promises, we stand at the beginning of a new chapter in the life of our local Church,” Bishop Burns said. “This is a summons to all to live the Gospel of Christ more faithfully and to become a missionary Church where every disciple knows they are called, chosen, and sent by Him.” 

Bishop Burns called for the Diocese of Dallas Synod in February 2021, offering a historic response to the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic. Since then, thousands of people across the Diocese have shared their hopes and concerns through listening sessions, discussions, prayer, and discernment. In December 2024, nearly 300 delegates from parishes throughout the Diocese gathered for the Synod Assembly, voting on 376 resolutions. 

Today, drawing on those resolutions and counsel from clergy and lay leaders, Bishop Burns presents his plan as a call to renewal, offering a clear vision for the Diocese of Dallas:  

“To bring people to Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ to His people.”  

The pastoral plan includes a new diocesan mission statement:  

“The Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas calls all people to holiness through Jesus Christ, who is Priest, Prophet and King, by celebrating the sacraments, proclaiming the Gospel, strengthening families and individuals in their relationship with Christ, embracing missionary discipleship, and practicing faithful stewardship and governance, thereby preparing for enduring growth.” 

Key themes of the pastoral letter and plan include fostering a culture of vocations, providing strong support for priests in their ministry, strengthening families and individuals through improved catechesis and sacramental preparation, and urging the practice of faithful stewardship to sustain diocesan growth and to form missionary disciples committed to living and sharing the Gospel. 

“The fruit of our Synod is not merely a set of recommendations but a shared conviction about who we are as the Diocese of Dallas and what Christ asks of us in this time and place,” Bishop Burns said, adding that the pastoral plan serves as the framework for action items designed to give the faithful pathways to open their hearts to renewal by Jesus Christ and to embrace the mission He entrusts to His disciples.  

Read Bishop Burns’ complete post-synodal pastoral letter and pastoral plan at dallascatholic.org/hope-of-the-gospel

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Creating a framework for the future of the Diocese of Dallas Synod

The faithful have spoken. And the Church in Dallas is listening. From November to February, about 1,300 people attended a series of four catechetical sessions, which aimed to help the faithful learn more about the synodal process, its goals and ultimately how it will affect the Diocese of Dallas. The sessions, however, offered not only an opportunity to become more educated about the Diocese of Dallas Synod 2024, but also an avenue to present questions to Bishop Edward J. Burns and provide feedback about how the diocese impacts their faith lives.

23 Mar 2022
From synod sessions springs opportunities for our diocese

Having worked in parish ministry for more than a decade, I expected this synod would provide an opportunity to enter into a discussion with my peers, share my perspective and listen to other people’s experiences and hopes for the future of our Church. I had deeply held beliefs, which I felt were fairly formed from years of experiences with the institutional Church. I looked forward to discussing these issues in a safe space with other sons and daughters of the Church, whose point of views principally come from a place of love for the Church and desire to see its functioning in the world improve.

22 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Building upon the growing faith at UTD

As Isaias Salgado stood amongst a crowd making their way into the new University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 28, he couldn’t help but smile.
“I really can’t put into words how amazing all this is,” said Salgado, a senior neuroscience major and member of the Newman Catholic Ministry, a Catholic student organization at UTD. “It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

31 Aug 2022
‘Called to live life, proclaim life, and defend life’

Reminding the faithful that it is a gift from God, Bishop Edward J. Burns on Aug. 22 called on them to continue to proclaim the Gospel of life in their everyday lives.

27 Aug 2022