Father Dankasa: Living our lives with heaven in mind

November 24, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

As we approach the end of the liturgical year, the Church invites us to reflect deeply on the four last things: death, judgment, heaven, and hell. These themes are not meant to frighten us but to prepare us. They help us to remember that our journey on earth is temporary; we are people in transit, moving toward our eternal destination.

This sacred time of year calls for spiritual evaluation — for us to take a moment to pause and ask: How strong is my relationship with God? In a world filled with noise and distraction, it is easy for vices like anger, hatred, and malice to creep in and take the place of our spiritual life. That is why we must remain spiritually alert and undistracted in order to preserve our spiritual sanity and keep our hearts anchored in God.

The truth is that life is not always easy. Even the holiest people face suffering and trials. Faith in Christ does not change the structure of the world around us — suffering, temptation, and evil will still exist. What faith does is change our attitude toward these challenges. It gives us the strength to endure, the wisdom to discern, and peace in the midst of turmoil. Faith shapes the way the world impacts us. When we suffer, faith reminds us that pain does not have the final word — God does.

To live well spiritually, we must strengthen our relationship with God and remain undistracted by the world’s noise. Heaven or hell is ultimately a choice we make through the way we live and love. Our true relationship with God will be made clear at the moment of judgment. Therefore, every day is an opportunity to love more, forgive more, and turn away from sin.

But why should we want to go to heaven? Not out of fear of hell, but out of love for God. I want to go to heaven because I want to behold the face of the One who loves me most. When we love God sincerely, our lives naturally reflect that love here on earth. Love becomes the foundation of our faith and the motivation behind our actions.

If our motivation to go to heaven is the fear of hell, then our faith becomes heavy and joyless. We begin to live cautiously, worrying that others might lead us into sin. Fear makes us judgmental, suspicious, and spiritually anxious. Our worship becomes a burden rather than a delight. But when our motivation to go to heaven is love for God and our desire to be with him, everything changes. We live with joy in God’s presence. We are not afraid of sinners, because love gives us the courage to reach out and evangelize. We are confident that evil cannot overcome love. This confidence allows us to share our faith freely and joyfully. Therefore, our motivation to go to heaven should be our desire to see God rather than our fear of hell.

Jesus reminds us, “In my Father’s house there are many mansions” (Jn 14:2). Heaven was made for us. It is our true home. God desires that every soul return to him and live eternally in his love. That is why our faith should be rooted, not in fear of punishment, but in hope of communion — the joy of being united with God forever.

I once heard a story about a woman who had a broken relationship with her mother. Despite several attempts to reconcile, bitterness persisted — until the mother died unexpectedly and the daughter was left with deep regret. This story reminds us that building a relationship with God is something that must not be treated casually or delayed. Just as reconciliation with a loved one can no longer happen after death, and thus should not be delayed, the time to rebuild our relationship with God is now. Heaven is the continuation of that relationship — not its beginning. If we nurture it now, we will naturally find ourselves at home in heaven.

Someone gave me a simple illustration that captures this truth. He said he entered a building with two automatic doors. When he passed through the first, he had to wait for it to close completely before the second door would open. In the same way, we must close the door to sin and evil if we want to open the door to grace and heaven. The door of our physical life will one day close through death — only then can the door of eternal life open before us.

As we conclude the liturgical year, let us not focus on fear or judgment alone. Let us focus on love, readiness, and renewal. Let us live each day aware that our time here on earth is temporary but our choices are eternal and our destiny divine. Heaven awaits those who love.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: A family holds hands as they pray around the dinner table. (OSV News file photo)

