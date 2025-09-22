Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: Growing faith through parish festivals, carnivals

September 22, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

As the fall season approaches each year, many of our parishes begin preparing to bring their communities together in joyful celebrations. Some call these gatherings “parish festivals,” while others prefer the name “carnivals.” Whatever we choose to call them, these celebrations are far more than just events on a calendar. They are living reminders of our fellowship with Christ and with one another as a community of believers.

When parishioners come together in these moments of festivity, something deeper than food, music, and games is taking place. These celebrations bring out the joy of belonging to Christ’s family. They showcase the diversity of our people – in the flavors of the food, in the styles of music and dance, in cultural dress and expressions of creativity, and in the generous spirit of giving that helps financially strengthen our parishes. They remind us that the Church is not a collection of individuals, but a communion of brothers and sisters united in faith and love.

Of course, parish festivals are not only about eating and drinking or enjoying entertainment. At their heart, they are moments of mission. They are opportunities for evangelization – drawing parishioners, visitors, neighbors, and even those who may feel distant from the Church into an atmosphere of welcome, joy, and community. I have often seen people who were not active in parish life reawaken their connection to the Church simply by experiencing the warmth and joy of a parish festival. Joy is contagious, and when our faith is lived joyfully, it attracts hearts to Christ.

These gatherings also serve as important ways to raise funds that support the Church’s mission and ministries. The Church is called to serve: to educate our children in faith, to celebrate the sacraments, to care for the poor, and to provide spaces where prayer and fellowship can flourish. Such service requires resources, and parish festivals are a creative and communal way of sustaining this work. But we must never forget that the true value of these events is not measured only in dollars raised, but in the bonds of fellowship deepened and the seeds of faith planted.

The Christian faith grows best in an environment of joy and presence. A parish where members are eager to be present, to share their time and talents, and to celebrate together is a parish where Christ is alive. In the Acts of the Apostles, we read of the early Christians who “broke bread together with glad and sincere hearts” (Acts 2:46). Parish festivals echo this early witness of the Church, moments where we come together, not only to share a meal or music but to rejoice in the presence of Christ among us.

For this reason, parish festivals and carnivals should not be seen as mere social events but as extensions of our worship and service. They are opportunities to embody the joy of the Gospel. Whether we come to eat, to dance, to play, or to donate, our overarching goal should always be the same: to strengthen our bonds as members of Christ’s Church and to keep his Church vibrant, alive, and welcoming to all.

So, let us embrace these gatherings with open hearts. Let us see them as moments of gratitude for the gift of our parish family, as expressions of our love for Christ, and as opportunities to invite others into the joy of belonging to him. In celebrating together, we are not only having fun — we are evangelizing; we are building community; and we are growing the faith.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: Participants of the annual St. Ann Community Carnival, Sept. 6-8, 2024, smile as they watch a carnival ride. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Modern man listens more to witness than teachers

By Father Jacob Dankasa Special to The Texas Catholic The last words of a beloved one are very important. In…

16 Jun 2022
Father Dankasa: Bringing the young back to the Church

When the Lord appeared to two of his followers on their way to Emmaus, it was obvious that the men were cold, disappointed, and confused about all that had happened in recent times, especially the crucifixion of the man called Jesus. They were at a loss as to what they could do now that he was no more. And even though they had heard rumors of his rising, they couldn’t verify that they were true. This was a cold moment, a moment of decision. Should they continue to believe in the teachings of a man who had died, or begin a different way of life? It’s obvious that the discouragement of these two disciples at this point far outstripped their hope.

15 Jul 2022
Father Dankasa: A missionary culture that heals

When I was reflecting on what to write for this column, I thought of the story of the Good Samaritan as narrated in the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37. But the term “missionary culture” kept popping into my head. I had no idea what a missionary culture would be in this context, and I haven’t heard or read about it before. But with further reflection and prayer I concluded that I could come to a new definition of the term “missionary culture” in light of the inspiration I was receiving. I wish to share with you the product of my reflection on what I understand “missionary culture” to mean in the context of the parable of the Good Samaritan.

18 Aug 2022
Father Dankasa: Opening the door to receiving God’s grace

Grace is defined as an unmerited favor we receive from God. It’s freely given through God’s benevolence, and God bestows His grace upon anyone He chooses. By our creation as God’s children, every human is potentially a recipient of God’s grace, especially those who draw closer to Him.

19 Sep 2022
Father Dankasa: When I run toward God

We have all experienced moments of varying emotions — some sad, some happy. Humans have different ways of handling or showing emotions, and being emotional is not always a negative thing. In fact, I feel that emotions bring out our humanity, and we must not be shy or afraid to show emotion even as we try to control outbursts of excessive and negative emotions.

12 Oct 2022
Father Gollob: Revisiting old thoughts

Today I heard about a theory of human personality which teaches that at the time of birth a child is given a false identity. This new person has a name that it did not choose. It has a family with which it is constantly compared as to relationship of age or of comparison of talent or wit. It lives in a world that it did not create.

19 Oct 2022
Father Dankasa: When God says ‘No’

I once read a story of a little girl who kept praying and asking God to give her a bicycle, but she never got one. Her friends began to tease and laugh at her that God didn’t answer her prayers. But the girl responded to them and said, “He did. God said ‘No.’”

13 Nov 2022
Father Dankasa: My heart is God’s dwelling place

As God lives in our hearts, we need to keep them clean so that we can hear his voice. A clean heart avoids places that pollute the mind; a clean heart speaks words that build, not destroy; a clean heart catches the tongue before it gets loose into profanity; a clean heart listens to others and is empathetic to others’ needs; a clean heart doesn’t wish evil for anyone.

14 Dec 2022
Father Dankasa: Parents as family spiritual leaders

As we come into a new year, many of us are contemplating how we’ll live in this new year. Many of us have made — or are still making — new year’s resolutions. As we all contemplate what our resolutions will be, let’s remember to allow the Holy Spirit to lead us in making our resolutions, and then to help us keep them. Make your new resolutions a point of prayer.

13 Jan 2023
Father Dankasa: Finding your prayer request tracker

By Father Jacob Dankasa Special to The Texas Catholic People of faith believe in the power and efficacy of prayer…

08 Feb 2023