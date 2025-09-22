Father Dankasa: Growing faith through parish festivals, carnivals

By Father Jacob Dankasa

As the fall season approaches each year, many of our parishes begin preparing to bring their communities together in joyful celebrations. Some call these gatherings “parish festivals,” while others prefer the name “carnivals.” Whatever we choose to call them, these celebrations are far more than just events on a calendar. They are living reminders of our fellowship with Christ and with one another as a community of believers.

When parishioners come together in these moments of festivity, something deeper than food, music, and games is taking place. These celebrations bring out the joy of belonging to Christ’s family. They showcase the diversity of our people – in the flavors of the food, in the styles of music and dance, in cultural dress and expressions of creativity, and in the generous spirit of giving that helps financially strengthen our parishes. They remind us that the Church is not a collection of individuals, but a communion of brothers and sisters united in faith and love.

Of course, parish festivals are not only about eating and drinking or enjoying entertainment. At their heart, they are moments of mission. They are opportunities for evangelization – drawing parishioners, visitors, neighbors, and even those who may feel distant from the Church into an atmosphere of welcome, joy, and community. I have often seen people who were not active in parish life reawaken their connection to the Church simply by experiencing the warmth and joy of a parish festival. Joy is contagious, and when our faith is lived joyfully, it attracts hearts to Christ.

These gatherings also serve as important ways to raise funds that support the Church’s mission and ministries. The Church is called to serve: to educate our children in faith, to celebrate the sacraments, to care for the poor, and to provide spaces where prayer and fellowship can flourish. Such service requires resources, and parish festivals are a creative and communal way of sustaining this work. But we must never forget that the true value of these events is not measured only in dollars raised, but in the bonds of fellowship deepened and the seeds of faith planted.

The Christian faith grows best in an environment of joy and presence. A parish where members are eager to be present, to share their time and talents, and to celebrate together is a parish where Christ is alive. In the Acts of the Apostles, we read of the early Christians who “broke bread together with glad and sincere hearts” (Acts 2:46). Parish festivals echo this early witness of the Church, moments where we come together, not only to share a meal or music but to rejoice in the presence of Christ among us.

For this reason, parish festivals and carnivals should not be seen as mere social events but as extensions of our worship and service. They are opportunities to embody the joy of the Gospel. Whether we come to eat, to dance, to play, or to donate, our overarching goal should always be the same: to strengthen our bonds as members of Christ’s Church and to keep his Church vibrant, alive, and welcoming to all.

So, let us embrace these gatherings with open hearts. Let us see them as moments of gratitude for the gift of our parish family, as expressions of our love for Christ, and as opportunities to invite others into the joy of belonging to him. In celebrating together, we are not only having fun — we are evangelizing; we are building community; and we are growing the faith.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: Participants of the annual St. Ann Community Carnival, Sept. 6-8, 2024, smile as they watch a carnival ride. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)