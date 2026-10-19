Bishop Burns calls for prayers for Pope Leo XIV

From staff reports

RICHARDSON — Bishop Edward J. Burns called on Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas to pray for Pope Leo XIV after the pope was diagnosed with lung cancer, asking them to seek healing and strength for the Holy Father.

In a statement, Bishop Burns said he received the news with “deep concern and heartfelt affection” and urged Catholics, along with people of goodwill, to pray for the pope.

“At this challenging moment in his life and ministry,” Bishop Burns said, “I invite all the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas, and everyone of goodwill, to unite in prayer for our beloved Holy Father.”

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after undergoing surgery Oct. 13 at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung. The Vatican said the surgery was successful. The pope was expected to remain hospitalized for about a week, and his scheduled audiences were canceled through Oct. 20.

The pope announced Oct. 11 that doctors had found a lung nodule and recommended surgery to remove it.

In his statement, Bishop Burns called on Catholics to remember the pope in their daily prayers, noting that Catholics pray for him by name during Mass.

“May he know that the faithful of North Texas stand with him in faith, hope, and love,” the bishop said.

On Oct. 13, Bishop Burns led a family rosary at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson. The gathering, an initiative of the Diocese of Dallas Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life, had been scheduled as part of the diocese’s observance of October as the Month of the Rosary.

“As our Holy Father faces the challenges of his illness, we come together as a family of faith to assure him that he is not alone,” Bishop Burns told parishioners. “Throughout the world, the faithful are lifting him up in prayer, asking our loving God to grant him healing, strength, comfort, and peace.”

Prior to the rosary, the bishop asked the faithful to continue to pray for the pope and seek the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, asking her “to wrap her loving mantle around our Holy Father, to intercede for him before her son, Jesus Christ, and to accompany him throughout this time of illness.”

“Tonight, we pray for the man who prays for us. We ask the Lord to strengthen the one who strengthens us in faith,” Bishop Burns said, “and we entrust our universal Shepherd to the loving care of the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ.”

A second family rosary, to be prayed in Spanish, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

Editor’s note: Read Bishop Edward J. Burns’ full statement on Pope Leo XIV’s cancer diagnosis at dallascatholic.org.

Cutline for featured image: Parishioners pray with Bishop Edward J. Burns during a family rosary night at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson on Oct. 13. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)