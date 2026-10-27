Skip to main content Scroll Top

Ethiopian Orthodox leaders call for justice, protection after 60 Christians killed in attacks

October 27, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church called on the Ethiopian government to intervene after armed assailants killed 60 Orthodox Christians in two separate attacks.

In a statement read Oct. 26 at the start of the Holy Synod’s plenary assembly in Addis Ababa, the country’s Orthodox bishops condemned the death and suffering inflicted upon Christians as a “reprehensible, inhumane deed.”

“Such an abhorrent act is completely unacceptable under the teachings of any religion or under principles of human rights, violates the constitutional right to freedom of religion and life, contravenes religious and natural moral order, and destroys our shared national values of mutual coexistence,” the Synod declared.

The attacks took place in rural farming communities across the Arsi Zone, roughly 120 miles south of Addis Ababa. According to the Holy Synod, assailants killed 14 people on Oct. 20 in the zone’s northern district of Merti, followed by a second attack on Oct. 24 that left 46 dead across several villages in neighboring Shirka district.

The bishops also said that more than 20 people were severely wounded and hospitalized, while 20 residential homes were burned to the ground.

According to BBC News, government officials have blamed the attacks on a newly formed rebel network known as the Alliance for Survival that includes the Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, an armed opposition group in Ethiopia.

While OLA has not commented on the recent attacks, the BBC reported that it has denied carrying out similar attacks in the past.

Nevertheless, government authorities vowed to take action against those responsible for the attacks.

Although the Orthodox bishops did not name those responsible for the attacks, they warned that “horrific, gruesome massacres, displacement, and bodily and property harm inflicted upon our innocent Orthodox children in the Arsi Diocese and in various regions across our nation have been consistently and continually escalating over time.”

The Holy Synod called on authorities to bring the attackers to justice, publicly condemn the attacks, and deploy security forces to provide protection.

“Reiterating our deep sorrow over the loss of our children’s lives, we urge the government to provide the necessary protection so our faithful do not face similar attacks wherever they reside,” the bishops said. “We call on relevant security forces to accord special attention to this crisis, provide essential security until the problem is resolved, and carry out preventive operations capable of averting future danger.”

Cutline for featured image: Men dressed in traditional Oromo Karrayyu attire attend a cultural ceremony where the tribe officially named its new traditional leader in Fentale, in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region, Jan. 4. More than 60 followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church were killed in a series of targeted attacks between Oct. 20-25 in the Arsi Zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia Region. (OSV News photo/Tiksa Negeri, Reuters)

Related Posts

African bishops cry out for their people amid horrific persecution in 2024

From Nigeria to Mozambique, Sudan and Congo to Burkina Faso, Christians across Africa were victims of horrific persecution in 2024, mainly because of their faith.

13 Dec 2024
Special terms used during the period between popes

Here is an explanation of some of the terms and practices related to the time between the death of Pope Francis April 21 and the election of his successor.

24 Apr 2025
Experts from UD outline what happens next for the Church

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the University of Dallas’ Dr. Susan Hanssen, a history professor on UD’s Irving and Rome campuses, and Dr. Ron Rombs, a theology professor and dean and director of UD’s Rome campus, offered guidance on what Catholics can expect during the current “interregnum,” the period between Pope Francis’ pontificate and the election of the next pontiff of the Catholic Church.  

24 Apr 2025
Pope reaffirms commitment to ecumenical, interreligious dialogue

During a special audience with religious leaders who came to Rome for the inauguration of his papal ministry, Pope Leo XIV vowed to continue working toward Christian unity and promoting dialogue among all religions.

19 May 2025
Justice, faith guide Rasch as he leads Catholic Bar Association

Even as a pre-teen attending St. Monica Catholic School, Steve Rasch showed an interest in the law. Maybe it came from watching movies like “12 Angry Men,” with Henry Fonda, or “The Verdict,” starring Paul Newman.

02 Oct 2025
Men, women in the law can be ‘architects of hope’ to nation, cardinal says at Red Mass

At the Red Mass celebrated on the day before the Supreme Court’s new term, Washington Cardinal Robert W. McElroy emphasized that “men and women of the law are architects of hope by reason of their vocation.”

06 Oct 2025
Vatican confirms papal trip to Turkey, Lebanon Nov. 27-Dec. 2

Pope Leo XIV’s first papal trip abroad will be to Turkey and Lebanon Nov. 27-Dec. 2, the Vatican press office announced.

07 Oct 2025
Man arrested outside Washington cathedral ahead of Red Mass found to have explosives

Court documents show that a New Jersey man arrested Oct. 5 outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral just hours before the start of the annual Red Mass had a “fully functional” arsenal of explosives that he threatened to detonate.

07 Oct 2025
Catholic ministries that inter abandoned cremated remains are about ‘honoring the dead’

A funeral urn filled with ashes was found abandoned in 2022 on a park bench in Tennessee, more than 1,000 miles east of Minneapolis.

08 Oct 2025
Christ ‘tamed’ death, but people may still feel sad or outraged, pope says

Christ crucified and risen has tamed and transfigured death with his love, Pope Leo XIV said.

03 Nov 2025
Nigeria: Diocese mourns following death of kidnapped teen seminarian

The Diocese of Auchi, Nigeria, announced the death of a young seminarian who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July.

06 Nov 2025
Live authentically with prayer, letting go of the unnecessary, pope says

The secret to living an authentic life is praying to understand what is truly beneficial according to God’s plan and letting go of the superfluous, Pope Leo XIV said.

10 Dec 2025
Vatican’s 2025: Year brings new pope, renewed focus on unity, peace

For the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, and for millions of other people as well, the Catholic Church’s 2025 was primarily about the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV.

12 Dec 2025
Rhode Island Catholic bishop offers prayers in wake of shooting at Brown University

Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski of Providence offered prayers for “all affected by this tragedy” in the wake of a Dec. 13 shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others injured.

15 Dec 2025
As drought strikes hard, Church leaders in Eastern Africa call for Lenten prayers

As Lent begins, Catholic leaders across Eastern Africa are urging prayers — and action — for millions facing a deepening drought crisis.

19 Feb 2026